BOYS INDOOR TRACK
Brayden Frair set a new Bradford High sophomore record in the 400 meters with a time of 54.30 seconds at Youngstown University Saturday, breaking the record of Vanere Maynard of 54.74 set in 2006.
Frair also qualified for the Tri-State Coaches Championship Meet that will be held on Feb. 18 at PennWest Edinboro. Frair also ran the 3200 meters in a personal best time of 10:14.18 to qualify for a second event at the Tri-State Championship meet.
Frair was 12th overall in the 400 meters and tenth in the 3200 meters. His time in the 3200M was an improvement of eight seconds from two weeks ago. Frair has also qualified for the high jump.
The team’s next meet will be back at the Sphire Center in Geneva, O.H. on Friday night. The team currently has three qualifiers in the 1600m with Manny Diaz, Leo Paterrniti and Joe Caruso, as well as three qualifers in the 3200m with Friar, Paterniti and Diaz.
The 4x800 relay quartet of Caruso, Paterniti, Friar and Diaz has also qualified.
Eighth-grader Kadyn Tessena placed 3rd in the 800-meter and 4th in the 1600-meter in the middle school competition at Youngstown University. Running in just his second indoor meet, Tessena improved his 1600m time by over six seconds, running a time of 5:16.08 and taking 4th place in a race featuring runners from Ohio, Pennslyvania, New York and Toronto, Canada. He also placed 3rd in the 800-meter with a time of 2:22.9.
GIRLS HOOPS
Port Allegany 41, Oswayo Valley 28
SHINGLEHOUSE — Port Allegany joined Otto-Eldred and Coudersport by securing double-digit wins in the North Tier League, with win number 10 occurring amidst the season sweep of Oswayo Valley.
During the Saturday wire-to-wire win, eight Lady Gators made it into the scorebooks, with Kayleigha Dowell’s 11 points leading the way. Ella Moses finished with nine points, also grabbing six rebounds and five steals while Brynn Evens led the Lady Gators in rebounds with seven, also scoring seven points throughout the win.
For OV, Layken Enty led her team in scoring with 10 points, followed by Charlotte Austin-Keech with eight and Brooke George with six points.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE
Port Allegany (41)
Dowell 4 2-2 11, Moses 4 0-2 9, Evens 2 2-2 7, Stauffer 2 2-4 6, Renner 1 0-1 2, Nelson 1 0-2 3, Errick 1 0-0 2, Savers 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 7-15 41
Oswayo Valley (28)
Austin-Keech 3 0-0 8, Enty 5 0-4 10, George 3 0-2 6, Est 1 0-0 2, Manning 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 0-6 28
Port Allegany 12 24 31 41
Oswayo Valley 7 11 22 28
Three-point goals: Port 4 (Dowell, Evens, Moses, Nelson), OV 2 (Austin-Keech 2); Total fouls: Port 8, OV; fouled out: None.
Oil City 40, Bradford 28
OIL CITY — The Bradford girls basketball team was defeated on the road, despite five Lady Owls making their way into the scoring column.
Korie Dixon led the Lady Owls in scoring with eight points, while Carli Persichini followed closely behind with seven points. Alanna Benson finished with five points during the loss.
AT OIL CITY
Bradford (28)
Benson 2 1-4 5, Persichini 3 0-0 7, Ka. Dixon 1 1-2 3, Ko. Dixon 3 2-7 8, Taylor 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 4-13 28
Oil City (40)
Petro 1 3-4 5, Stahl 1 1-2 4, Sutley 1 0-0 3, Marczak 4 0-0 8, Liederbeich 6 2-6 14, Wenner 1 4-4 6. Totals: 14 10-16 40
Bradford 3 10 20 28
Oil City 9 21 30 40
Three-point goals: Bradford 2 (Benson, Persichini), OC 2 (Petro, Sutley); Total fouls: Bradford 13, OC 12; fouled out: None.