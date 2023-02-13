GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
GENEVA, O.H. — Traveling to Geneva, Ohio over the weekend, the Bradford girls indoor track team competed in the Spire Indoor Games, where the Lady Owls saw significant finishes at their last regular season meet of the year.
Abbigail Schleicher had her best sprint times all season and led Bradford with the best finish of the weekend, earning fifth place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.26 and sixth place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.73.
Kelcie Little finished tenth in the high jump, followed closely by Eliana Curcio, who earned thirteenth while also placing ninth in the triple jump. Grace Close ended with 14th place in the same event.
The Lady Owls will travel to Edinboro Univeristy in Edinboro, P.A. next Saturday for the Tri Star Track Coaches Association Champoinships.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
GENEVA, O.H. — Senior Manny Diaz who previously broke the 1600-meter, 3200-meter, mile and the 3000-mile Bradford High indoor track records, continued his streak by adding the 800-meter record.
Diaz broke Shroy Mukerjee’s mark of 2:02.07 set in 2006 by running a time of 2:00.07. The Owls’ team of Diaz, Joe Caruso, Brayden Friar and Leo Paterniti ran a time of 8:18.45, an improvement of over 20 seconds from a prior race.
“We placed 4th in the meet and were too far behind the leaders and too far ahead of the other teams so our last two runners were running by themselves,” said Bradford coach Tom Tessena. “The upcoming meet should give us the competition we need to get that over all time down.”
In addition to Diaz, multiple other Owls had prominent days. Caruso ran the 1600-meter in 4:49.35 and posted a personal best in the 800-meter in 2:09.85. Paterniti ran the 1600-meter in 4:45.51 while Friar ran the 400-meter in 55.06.
“These four guys have really worked hard this winter. They just kept running after cross country and all have many personal bests for the season,” said Tessena. “They have qualified for every running event longer than the 200M and two relays in the TSTCA championship this coming weekend but we can’t run them all. “
For the TSTCA Championship Meet this Saturday, the Owls 4x800m relay team of Diaz, Caruso, Friar, and Paterniti qualified, while Friar will also run the 400-meter and the 3000-meter. Paterniti and Diaz will run the 3000M. Caruso will run the 1600M and the 800M.
BOYS HOOPS
Otto-Eldred 52, DuBois Catholic 41
DUBOIS — Matched up against DuBois Central Catholic, the team that knocked the Terrors out of the District 9 playoffs last season, Otto-Eldred became the first District 9 team to reach win number 20, pulling out a victory with four Terrors in double-digit points.
With some early bench help from Max Splain, O-E began pulling away in the second. With Manning Splain and Shene Thomas clamping down on DCC’s most prolific scorers in Luke Swisher and Andrew Green, the Terrors continued to add to their lead coming out of halftime. Despite a late scoring run from the Cardinals, near-perfect opportunities at the free throw line, including Landon Francis’ 8-8 in the fourth quarter, sealed the redemption victory on the road.
Francis led O-E in scoring, ending with 14 points and three assists while Manning Splain followed behind with 12 points, two rebounds and a steal. Austin Cousins and Thomas both scored 11 points, with Cousins hitting two 3-pointers and Thomas contributing one rebound and a block alongside his scoring.
For the Cardinals, Swisher led DCC with 12 points while Green also found double-digit points with 11.
AT DUBOIS
Otto-Eldred (52)
Francis 2 9-10 14, Man. Splain 4 2-4 12, Cousins 4 1-2 11, Thomas 4 3-5 11, Caldwell 0 2-2 2, Max Splain 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 16-25 52
DuBois Central Catholic (41)
Swisher 5 2-2 12, Gitzer 2 0-0 4, Green 5 0-0 11, Pairling 1 0-0 2, Hoyt 1 2-2 4, Fregte 2 0-0 6. Totals: 16 4-4 41
Otto-Eldred 10 23 36 52
DuBois Central Catholic 9 15 19 41
Three-point goals: O-E 6 (Man. Splain 2, Cousins 2, Francis, Thomas), DCC 3 (Fregle 2, Green); Total fouls: O-E 9, DCC 22; fouled out: None
Port Allegany 58, Austin 40
PORT ALLEGANY — On a night where the Gators celebrated their four seniors, Port was able to keep the good times rolling with another win in front of its home crowd.
Before the game, Drew Evens, Blaine Moses, Jett Ruding and Noah Archer were all brought to center court with their families and recognized for their development, progress and production within the Gators basketball program. All four seniors would have successful nights as they took on North Tier League opponent Austin.
Evens led the Gators with a team-high 17 points, hitting a game-high four 3-pointers while also recording five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Moses posted a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds, also swatting away four shots on the night. Noah Archer finished with seven points, six assists and three steals while Jett Ruding ended with six points and three assists.
For the Tigers, Jacob Hooftallen scored a game-high 19 points, but was unable to give his team the lead.
AT PORT ALLEGANY
Austin (40)
J. Hooftallen 5 6-11 19, D. Hooftallen 4 1-3 9, Stuckey 2 0-0 5, Shupe 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-0 3, Ogden 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 7-14 40
Port Allegany (58)
Evens 6 1-1 17, Moses 5 1-2 11, Funk 3 0-2 7, Button 3 0-2 6, Archer 3 0-0 7, Ruding 2 1-2 6, Wilfong 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 3-11 58
Austin 8 22 29 40
Port Allegany 15 32 44 58
Three-point goals: Austin 5 (J. Hooftallen 3, Nelson, Stuckey), Port 7 (Evens 4, Funk, Archer, Ruding); Total fouls: Austin 8, Port 15; fouled out: None.
GIRLS HOOPS
Elk County Catholic 45, St. Marys 34
ST MARYS — The Lady Crusaders were able to defeat their cross-town rivals St. Marys, scoring by committee to pick up their seventh District 9 League victory of the season.
Emily Mourer carried the offensive load for ECC, scoring a game-high 17-points. Tori Newton also ended in double-digit figures with 10 points while Sami Straub finished with seven points.
For the Lady Dutch, Jayssa Snelick scored a team-high nine points, followed by Izzy Catalone with eight and Olivia Eckels with seven points in the loss.
AT ST MARYS
Elk County Catholic (45)
Straub 3 0-3 7, Newton 5 0-0 10, Alexander 3 0-0 6, Klawuhn 1 2-2 5, Mouer 6 5-6 17. Totals: 18 7-11 45
St. Marys (34)
Schneider 1 0-0 3, Hanslovan 0 2-2 2, Catalone 2 3-3 8, Eckels 2 2-4 7, Snelick 3 2-4 9, Caskey 1 3-4 5. Totals: 9 12-17 34
Elk County Catholic 13 26 29 45
St. Marys 9 21 28 34
Three-point goals: ECC 1 (Straub), St. Marys 4 (Schneider, Catalone, Eckels, Snelick); Total fouls: ECC 8, St. Marys 12; fouled out: None.
JV:ECC won 38-20