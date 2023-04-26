ST. MARYS — Facing off against the defending District 9 champions, the Bradford tennis team suffered a 4-3 road loss to Elk County Catholic.
In the singles, the Crusaders started off hot, winning the initial three matches. Mitchell Strauss pulled out a win in the fourth singles, beating ECC’s Perry McDonald 6-1.
The doubles matches were more closely contested. After losing the first match, the Owls responded with an 8-4 win that came from Max Shaw and Peyton Haight. Going into the final match of the day, Landon Lohrman and Ward Kennedy pulled out one final win, initially tying ECC 8-8 before they won 7-2 in the next set.
“It was a tough loss but a good effort,” said Bradford head coach Doug Atteberry.
The Owls have another tough matchup on their hands on Thursday, when they travel back to St. Marys to face off against the Dutchmen.