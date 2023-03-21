Zampogna

Ricky Zampogna (front, center) signs his National Letter of Intent to attend Slipper Rock University this fall as a part of their track and field program.

 Era Photo by Hunter O. Lyle

KANE — After graduation this spring, Kane senior Ricky Zampogna will further his track and field career at Slippery Rock University.

The three-sport-athlete made the decision official on Monday afternoon, signing his National Letter of Intent among family and coaches on the court he has called home for the past four years,

