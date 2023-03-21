KANE — After graduation this spring, Kane senior Ricky Zampogna will further his track and field career at Slippery Rock University.
The three-sport-athlete made the decision official on Monday afternoon, signing his National Letter of Intent among family and coaches on the court he has called home for the past four years,
“Their academic program definitely mattered a lot to me when picking a school,” said Zampogna, who plans to major in health and physical education. “Plus, they have a really good track program and have won championships. I like their facility a lot and they seemed to know what they were doing.”
Throughout his career as a part of the Wolf Pack, Zampogna has left his mark in all three sports seasons. During the fall, Zampogna led the Wolves in football, earning Big 30 All-Star honors this past season. In the winter, Zampogna took to the basketball court and throughout the spring, he was a member of the track and field team, the sport he will continue at Division II SRU.
“This was a pretty long process. It started with me wanting to play football, and then I wanted to play basketball,” said Zampogna, “But once I got into high school, I found that track was really my thing, and I stuck with that.”
Competing in the long jump, triple jump and 4x100 relay, Zampogna posted high finishes this past season at Districts, claiming second in the Class 2A triple jump, third in the long jump and finishing seventh as part of the relay team. Zampogna also set the triple jump record for Kane in 2022 as well as the 4x100 record the same year.
“Academically, I want to make the Dean’s list every year, that’s a pretty big goal for me. Athletically, I just want to get better. That’s the main purpose for all of this,” said Zampogna. “I think it’ll be good for my career (after college) because I want to be a gym teacher, so being a part of athletics in college will look good on my resume.”