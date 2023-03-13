HERSHEY — Carson Neely and Waylon Wehler took much different paths to the consolation finals.
Neely wrestled just four matches before Saturday, falling from the semifinals before making his way back to the third-place match. Wehler, meanwhile, had wrestled six times prior, fighting all the way back from a first-round loss.
The pair were the only local wrestlers to survive the first two days of the PIAA Class AA wrestling championships. Wehler wrestled the final match of his career in Saturday’s placement round before, moments later, Neely wrestled what he hopes will be just the first of three PIAA placement matches he will wrestle before he’s done.
Wehler finished 3rd at 172 pounds and Neely was 4th at 285, accounting for two of District 9’s nine medals at the small-school tournament at Giant Center.
“We knew it was coming from how (Neely) was in junior high and youth, but we weren’t sure if it was going to actually come to fruition after that freshman year and the disappointment he had in himself,” Port coach Brad Greenman said. “Realizing that he belongs, (Neely) is super confident right now and his next goal is to climb up the podium.”
NEELY WON Port Allegany’s first state medal since 2018.
The sophomore finished his season with a 36-2 record, his lone losses coming in Friday’s state semifinals and Saturday’s 3rd-place match. In the latter, he dropped a 7-2 decision to Emmanuel Ulrich of Mifflinburg, allowing two takedowns in the second period and another in the third.
“I think he realized he can compete with kids like (Ulrich), who is going to wrestle at American University and is ranked in the nation. I think the only difference between Ulrich and (Neely) right now is 40 pounds of growing up. When we stood in line for the podium, the three kids above us were all Division I recruits, two in wrestling and one in baseball, and all seniors… and the three below us, Carson beat this year. It makes you feel pretty good about where we stand in the state.”
Neely finished 3-2 at his first state tournament. Six of the eight 285-pound place winners were seniors, excluding Neely and Joseph Baronick of Burgettstown (6th place), whom Neely defeated twice.
“We looked at where we were in the bracket and us coaches talked about how we’ll probably be in the semis, and where we would end up from there, we weren’t sure,” Greenman said. “Going out and having two decisive wins in the first two rounds is really good for (Neely) and had us feeling pretty good going forward. It’s a huge step in the right direction for Carson — I can go down (to Hershey) and beat the kids I should be able to beat.”
AFTER THURSDAY’S loss to eventual runner-up Holden Garcia of Notre Dame-Green Pond, Wehler showed impressive resolve by not only wrestling his way onto the podium, but to the top of the consolation bracket.
His St. Marys coaching staff figured that might be the case, as a loss at Regionals dropped the returning 160-pound champion Garcia to a lower seed and left Wehler with an unlucky draw. After notching his 99th and 100th career wins, however, Wehler fired off three more over the course of Friday, setting up his 5-2 victory over Braedon Welsh of Fort Cherry in the 3rd-place match.
Wehler finished his season at 41-5 and his career at 104-17. A three-time District 9 champion, he closed his career on as high a note as anyone.
THE SIX other locals who wrestled at the PIAA tournament share one common status — they’re all underclassmen.
While they might have finished a combined 2-12 this year, most — if not all — will be back. When they return to Giant Center, they’ll likely do so with a different perspective.
“The quality of kids down there is really good and the opponents (152-pounder Reece Bechakas) lost to ended up wrestling for 5th and 6th,” said Kane coach Mike Swartwood, who led Bechakas in the junior’s second PIAA tournament appearance. “He had a tough bracket and I think he’s eager to work hard in the offseason and get himself on the podium his senior year. It’s nice to make it down there twice but we’re hoping next year he can podium.”
Bechakas scored his lone victory in Thursday’s preliminary round, coming back to beat Kobe Moore of Camp Hill with some late-match defense on his feet. That 5-4 decision was the type of match often required to win at states, and for juniors like Bechakas, provided an example of what they’ll need to do to medal if they return to Hershey.
Trending Food Videos
“It was an uphill battle to come back from those two takedowns but (Bechakas) responded well against it,” Swartwood said. “I’d like to see him continually looking to score instead of holding on to a one-point lead, but down there, we’ll take any win we can get. It never hurts to have experience down there and everything was familiar to him. But you need to win the matches you have and everyone you wrestle will obviously be good.”
Jackson Zimmerman of Brookville posted District 9’s best PIAA finish, placing 2nd at 189 pounds. Only four reached the consolation final, including Wehler, Neely, Weston Pisarchick of Brockway (3rd at 114 pounds) and Brady Collins of Clearfield (4th at 139).
PIAA CLASS AA CHAMPIONSHIPS
107 — Aaron Seidel (Northern Lebanon) dec. 6-1 Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge)
114 — Ayden Smith (Notre Dame-GP) dec. 5-4 Landon Bainey (West Branch)
121 — Gauge Botero (Faith Christian) dec. 5-1 Brandt Harer (Montgomery)
127 — Cooper Hornack (Burrell) dec. 2-1 Chris Vargo (Bentworth)
133 — Jaden Pepe (Wyoming Area) dec. 5-3 Conner Heckman (Midd-West)
139 — Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Area) dec. 7-4 Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run)
145 — Vincent Bouzakis (Notre Dame-GP) dec. 3-2 Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbr Christian)
152 — Conner Harer (Montgomery) dec. 3-2 Cameron Milheim (Warrior Run)
160 — Grant Mackay (Laurel) dec. 5-0 Hunter Hohman (Grove City
172 — Adam Waters (Faith Christian) p. 1:43 Holden Garcia (Notre Dame-GP)
189 — Rune Lawrence (Frazier) p. 2:42 Jackson Zimmerman (Brookville)
215 — Austin Johnson (Muncy) dec. 10-7 Brenan Morgan (Central Valley
285 — Riley Robell (Bishop McDevitt) maj. dec. 15-2 Aiden Compton (Notre Dame-GP)