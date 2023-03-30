In his 51 seasons as head coach of the Bradford boys track and field team, Tom Tessena has admittedly seen it all.
Entering year No. 52 with the Owls, Tessena doesn’t anticipate many surprises. He is, however, optimistic about the team’s future after a tough 2022 season.
Bradford boasts 26 boys to start the 2023 season, a slight improvement from last year. With a senior distanceman at their lead, they’ll rely on a mix of new faces and the young athletes who showed promise last season.
“We had a fair number of lettermen back but four of them chose not to return,” Tessena said. “This hurts but we will do our best to replace them.”
That leaves the Owls with five returning letter winners, including senior Manny Diaz, who scored four 1st-place finishes and the James Manners Award for the top point-scorer at last year’s District 9 Class 3A meet. A two-time state medalist in cross country who already owns a list of Bradford High records, the Owls will again lean heavily on Diaz.
Diaz is one of five seniors, including Garrett Erickson, who returns in the jumps. Senior newcomers include Lucas Johnson, who will do the sprints, relays and long jump, while Jesse Taylor and Shawn Farr will throw.
Leo Paterniti headlines a small junior class, seeking a big spring after a standout cross country season in which he placed 4th at districts. Like Diaz, he’s a three-season runner, and will compete in the distance events.
“(Paterniti) is a hard worker and is in the best shape of his career,” Tessena said. “He will run some great times this season.”
Patrick French returns in the throws after placing 3rd at districts in discus. He’ll be asked to fill a bigger role this season.
Dan Taylor also returns in the throws after missing last season due to injury. Chase Wineberg has established himself as the team’s top high jumper and high hurdler, while fellow newcomer Gavin Neel will run sprints and some relays. The team hopefully awaits the clearance of veteran junior Ian Pilon.
Bradford’s sophomore class is also small but features three returning lettermen, including Joe Cary, who returns in all three throws. Joe Caruso returns in the distance events after several personal bests during the indoor season and Brayden Frair also returns in distance after a runner-up finish at cross country districts.
The team will rely on its freshmen as the result of its small field of upperclassmen. Danny Marasco will long jump and triple jump while also running the 400 meters and 4x400 relay, while Marcus Terwilliger will high jump, run the 800 meters and serve on relays.
Logan Kohler will run the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and both short relays, while Kaden Kicior will run the sprints and also throw. Enzo Aiello will be the team’s “Swiss army knife,” Tessena said, as he brings sprint speed and pole vaulting ability. Andrew Giordano is also versatile, and will run the 4x100 relay in addition to his contributions in the throws.
“These six guys were outstanding last year on the Fretz (Middle School) team and they will form the heart of this year’s team,” Tessena said.
Matt DeCasper, who is also coming off a quality season with Fretz, will run the sprints and relays. Preston Neel, Jeremiah Long, Konnor Phillips and Nick Barker will each throw.
Districts will be held at the same Brookville course which saw Bradford finish runner-up to DuBois in Class 3A last year. Despite seven 1st-place finishes, the Owls didn’t have the points in other events.
“(DuBois) lost quite a few guys to graduation but retain many of the top point-winners,” Tessena said. “We are hoping to move up in many of those events where we didn’t score many points and still maintain those 1st-places we held last year.”
Bradford’s coaching staff remains mostly the same.
Dave Cercone will handle throws and Mark Kelley will be in charge of distance and relays. Tessena will coach the hurdlers and sprinters, while girls head coach Larry Stillman will coach the jumps, Natalie Marasco will assist with the sprinters and newcomer Logan Sunafrank will coach the pole vault.
“Our success will be determined by how fast the new guys and freshmen can get used to their events,” Tessena said. “Our veterans will have to do three and four events for us to have a chance at winning Districts.
“We will only focus on Districts and not worry about our dual meet schedule. We will use those meets to find out where best we can use our guys. Everyone won’t always do the same events and may be rested at times. I think it will be a very interesting year.”
Bradford opens its season Saturday at the South Hills Invitational.