Bradford High hosted the McKean/Cameron/Elk/ Potter County regional Unified Bocce Championships Tuesday, where athletes from seven schools competed for a lone team spot at the sectional tournament in Hershey.
Teams were split into two regions.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Periods of snow. High 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..
Windy early with periods of rain and snow throughout the night. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 12:40 pm
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...A period of snow, changing to mixed precipitation. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on the ridges. * WHERE...McKean, Potter, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines, leading to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice amounts will be highest in the higher terrain. Winds will increase this afternoon and evening as temperatures warm above freezing. Lingering ice on trees and powerlines may increase the risk for power outages as winds increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&
Bradford High hosted the McKean/Cameron/Elk/ Potter County regional Unified Bocce Championships Tuesday, where athletes from seven schools competed for a lone team spot at the sectional tournament in Hershey.
Teams were split into two regions.
St. Marys took 1st place in Region 1, beating out runner-up Port Allegany, 3rd place Bradford Team 1 and 4th place Cameron County. Smethport was 1st in Region 2, besting runner-up Oswayo Valley, 3rd place Bradford Team 2 and 4th place Coudersport.
That pitted St. Marys against Smethport for a sectional bid. The Dutch were victorious in the championship match, punching their ticket to Hershey.
St. Marys will compete alongside seven of the state’s best teams at Hershey’s Giant Center on March 23.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.