RIDGWAY — Flooding sustained by the Ridgway Middle-High School gymnasium late Friday evening has left the school’s winter sports teams without a home.
According to a release Monday from Ridgway Area School District Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas, the failure of a newly installed, rooftop HVAC unit above the gymnasium caused a substantial flood and significant damage to the gym floor. After an evaluation of the conditions Monday morning, the district determined that the damage made the floor unsafe for athletes and visitors to play.
Representatives from the McClure Company provided phone support Friday evening, the release said, before McClure’s site superintendent reported to the school to work directly with Tom Hibbert, RASD Interim Buildings and Grounds Supervisor. After a meeting with the RASD administration Monday to review causation of the failure, McClure has developed a response plan and will replace all damaged property that resulted.
“The Ridgway Area School District (RASD) is extremely grateful for the presence and responsiveness of our middle-high custodial team of Brenda Dietrick, Vivian Colson and Destiny Peters,” McMahon-Vargas said in the release. “Their quick action served to mitigate more severe damage. RASD is also extremely grateful to (Hibbert) and Mark Caruso, RMHS maintenance worker, for their quick responses.”
St. Marys Area School District has provided Ridgway athletic teams with a home court to continue practicing and playing for the remainder of their basketball schedules.
“Coach (Jason) Schreiber and Coach (Eric) Herzing have been incredibly flexible, cooperative and patient with these unfortunate circumstances and we appreciate their support,” the release said.
A revised athletic schedule will be released through RASD Athletic Director Shawn Hoffman once event changes are finalized.
“The District apologizes to our varsity basketball teams, junior high basketball teams, junior high volleyball teams, coaches and parents for these unfortunate circumstances and the inconvenience that this has caused,” the release said. “We appreciate everyone’s continued support of our student athletes as they make a temporary home court at SMASD.”