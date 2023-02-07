rdgway

The Ridgway Middle-High School gymnasium flooded Friday evening, leaving the floor unusable.

RIDGWAY — Flooding sustained by the Ridgway Middle-High School gymnasium late Friday evening has left the school’s winter sports teams without a home.

According to a release Monday from Ridgway Area School District Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas, the failure of a newly installed, rooftop HVAC unit above the gymnasium caused a substantial flood and significant damage to the gym floor. After an evaluation of the conditions Monday morning, the district determined that the damage made the floor unsafe for athletes and visitors to play.

