The St. Marys gymnastics team hosted Bellefonte on Wednesday at St. Marys Middle School, pulling out a 131.025-123.5 victory.
“Although we had some minor issues on the bars and beam, the team still performed very well,” St. Marys coach Irene McCandless said. “As I stated to the girls, you can’t be perfect all the time, but as long as you do your best that is all that matters.”
St. Marys swept the top four spots on vault, including Becca Gnan in 4th, Ava Villella in 3rd, Maddy Wittman in 2nd and Maria Radkowski in 1st with an 8.7. The Lady Dutch also claimed three of the top four spots in the bar competition, including Wittman in 4th, Villella in 3rd and Zoe Williamson in 2nd.
Radkowski was 1st in the beam and Williamson was 3rd, while Radkowski was 1st in the floor competition, Villella was 2nd and Wittman was 4th. In the all-around, Radkowski was 2nd with a 33.55 and Villella was 3rd with 32.375.