The St. Marys gymnastics team defeated Bellefonte on Wednesday evening.

The St. Marys gymnastics team hosted Bellefonte on Wednesday at St. Marys Middle School, pulling out a 131.025-123.5 victory.

“Although we had some minor issues on the bars and beam, the team still performed very well,” St. Marys coach Irene McCandless said. “As I stated to the girls, you can’t be perfect all the time, but as long as you do your best that is all that matters.”

