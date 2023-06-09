Drew Evens and Olivia Schott were named Male and Female Athletes of the Year at the Port Allegany High School Annual Awards Assembly.
Evens received the 2023 Thomas Taylor Memorial Award/Male Athlete of the Year as well as the Bob Davies-Lou Foy Scholar Athlete of the Year. As a multi-sport athlete, Evens played football, basketball and baseball all four years, serving as captain of all three sports in his senior year.
He was selected as a League All-Star in football, basketball and baseball for two years and also as a Big 30 All-Star in both football and basketball his senior year. Evens earned the National Football Foundation Central Pennsylvania Scholar Athlete award his senior year and was recently named a Northern Allegheny League Baseball All-Star as well as Co-MVP of the League.
Olivia Schott was presented with the David Lacher Memorial Award/Female Athlete of the Year Award as well as the Bob Davies-Lou Foy Student Athlete Award. During her high school sports career, Olivia lettered three years in soccer and four years in golf, having served as captain one year. Schott was an All-Star for three years and participated in the district tournament four years as well as being named the team MVP all four years.
She also lettered in track for three years, participated in the District 9 meet for three years and is the current league champion in women’s long jump. Schott was also voted the League Female Field Athlete of the Year.