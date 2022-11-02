OSWAYO VALLEY — In a rematch from last year’s district championship, Clarion and Oswayo Valley once again met on a postseason stage.
With an opportunity to play for a District 9 Class A Championship on the line, OV avenged its finals loss last year in four sets, ending Clarion’s reign of district dominance and keeping its perfect season alive.
Despite losing a significant portion of its roster due to graduation, Clarion has not slowed down on its quest for five straight titles, beating its first two playoff opponents in six combined sets. For OV, who came into the playoffs at No. 2, they looked to keep their 20-0 season alive with a trip to the finals.
“We played as a team. We’re a young group, (we) only have two seniors,” said OV head coach Ken Kellert of the regular season success. “We had our ups and downs, but they’re a good group. They taught each other.”
The first set opened with both teams blazing. Trading slams and returning almost everything, Clarion and OV kept it close through the first several possessions, running the score up to 11 each. Neither team could break out ahead by any significant means, both collecting leads of three at different times, once again facing a tie game at 18-all. However, a 3-0 lead by OV swung the momentum in its favor and carried the Lady Green Wave to a 25-22 win.
Clarion responded in the second set, collecting multiple early points on OV’s mistakes and finding success with powerful slams and tough defense at the net. Down 20-13, OV finally started to click with crisp passing, offense and defense at the net and serves that dropped right behind Clarion’s front line to find open court. Despite their 11-4 comeback which tied the game at 24, Clarion finished off the Green Wave with two consecutive blocks.
“In the second set we kind of fell apart. Our passing went downhill. When we start putting our heads down,” said Kellert, “It’s hard to get them to pick them back up unless they all come together and pick them up at once.”
While they faltered in the second set, OV rallied in the third, which would prove to be the most important of the night. Tightening their defense led to the Lady Green Wave returning everything that entered their territory, and with a synchronized offense full of crisp passes and sets, OV started by scoring five points to Clarion’s one.
From there they pulled away, eventually finding a 18-10 lead that proved to rattle their opponents. Clarion was able to moderately fight back by once again collecting upon mistakes, but were eventually defeated 25-22.
With the momentum fully in OV’s hands, Clarion completely crumbled in what would prove to be the final set of their season. OV’s offense controlled the ball with returns, blocks and a brick wall at-net defense from Olivia Cook and MaKenna Manning, putting the set away early with a 10-1 start.
Visibly rattled, there was little Clarion could do to find any success. With a roaring crowd behind them, OV scorched their opponents, 25-15, knocking Clarion out of the playoffs early for the first time in five years and punching their own ticket to the District 9 Class A Finals.
“I feel excited because OV has never had home field like this ever in the history of volleyball (and because we) beat (Clarion), a team that’s always been ranked higher than anybody in all our districts,” said Kellert. “I’m very proud of us.”
Cook led OV in kills and blocks on the night with 21 and three, respectively. She also picked up 14 digs and three aces. Avaree Kellert finished with 18 kills, four aces, 16 digs and two blocks while Praylan Perkins collected a team-high 17 digs with six kills and three aces. Trinity Lundy facilitated O-V’s offense with 37 assists on top of two kills, five aces and seven digs.
OV will continue their season into the championship round on Thursday, facing the winner of top-seeded Elk County Catholic matchup with No. 5 Johnsonburg.