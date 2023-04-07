GALETON — A three-run deficit wasn’t what the Otto-Eldred baseball team had in mind.
After clawing back against Galeton in Thursday’s Northern Allegheny League contest, however, the Terrors exploded with 12 runs in a game-sealing 5th inning.
O-E not only built a lead, but it put the game away, racing to a 17-6 victory over the Tigers. Cal Minich drove in four runs and Manning Splain sent home three, helping the Terrors remain undefeated in conference play.
Leading 5-4 entering the 5th, a walk and hit batter started O-E’s big inning. After a sacrifice bunt by Jared Obenrader, the Terrors scored a pair of runs on wild pitches before their offense got hot.
Splain finished 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring two runs of his own. Minich was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, while Max Splain was 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI.
Austin Cousins tallied two hits and an RBI for the Terrors, also pitching two innings of relief.
AT GALETON
R H E
Otto-Eldred 112 1(12)X X 17 12 0
Galeton 200 02X X 6 6 1
Otto-Eldred: Jared Obenrader (4 SO, 1 BB), Austin Cousins (4) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Zach Schuessler, Cal Minich
Galeton: Mat Zur (2 SO,4 BB), Ayden Whipple (4) (1 SO, 6 BB), Devin Stahley (5) (0 SO, 2 BB) and Zach Pagano
Youngsville 8, Kane 0
YOUNGSVILLE — Nathan Lucks scattered seven hits over seven strong innings for Youngsville, shutting out Kane.
Luke Ely led Kane with two hits and Elijah Everett struck out eight over four innings on the mound.
AT YOUNGSVILLE
R H E
Kane 000 000 0 0 7 4
Youngsville 200 402 X 8 12 0
Kane: Elijah Everett (8 SO, 0 BB), Phinn Chamberlain (5) (3 SO, 1 BB) and Luke Ely
Youngsville: Nathan Lucks (5 SO, 2 BB) and Talon Mesel
Brockway 8, Elk County Catholic 4
BROCKWAY — Late offense by Brockway sealed Elk County Catholic’s fate, as the four runs the Rovers scored in the bottom of the 6th inning provided the deficit by which they would win.
Colby Nussbaum went 2-for-3 with a run scored for ECC while David Anderson had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
AT BROCKWAY
R H E
Elk Catholic 100 200 1 4 8 3
Brockway 000 224 X 8 10 1
Elk Catholic: Shawn Geci (4 SO, 4 BB), Will Wortman (4) (2 SO, 2 BB), Joe Tettis (6) (3 SO, 0 BB) and Isaac Dellaquilla
Brockway: Ezra Swanson (5 SO, 1 BB), Jeremy Swanson (7) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Andrew Brubaker
SOFTBALL
St. Marys 7, DuBois 6
ST. MARYS — Afer falling behind early, St. Marys rallied with two runs in the 6th inning before Olivia Eckels walked-off DuBois with an RBI single that scored Molly Hanslovan in the 7th.
The Lady Dutch erased a 5-1 deficit by scoring two runs in each of their final two turns at-bat. Kara Hanslovan went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Gianna Surra was 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Molly Hanslovan recorded two hits of her own, also walking and driving in a run. Shannon Kaiser and Kendall Young combined to strike out nine in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Dutch.