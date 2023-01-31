WEST BRANCH — For its participants, the Ultimate Warrior tournament is a benchmark.
Held a mere four weeks before the PIAA wrestling postseason begins, West Branch’s mega-tourney annually features dozens of programs from Western and Central Pennsylvania, and had 42 teams at Saturday’s 2023 installment. Six locals earned a podium spot at the tournament, including Port Allegany’s Carson Neely, who was crowned champion at 285 pounds.
Two other McKean County wrestlers placed, including Port’s Miska Young (3rd at 215 pounds) and Bradford’s Lucas Laktash (4th at 160). Three made the podium for Johnsonburg, including Aiden Zimmerman (3rd at 160), Kaden Dennis (4th at 152) and Rayce Milliard (6th at 172).
Port was 14th in the team race with 76 points, while Jburg was 20th with 59.5 points, Bradford was 31st with 32 points and Oswayo Valley was 42nd with eight points. Central Mountain won the tournament with 174 points and Mifflin County was 2nd with 152.5.
Neely was seeded 3rd at the tournament and pinned his way to the finals before knocking off top-seeded Braden Ewing, of Tyrone, via 3-1 decision. Neely continued to impress in what has been a breakout sophomore season and moved his record to 22-0.
“(Neely) wrestled really well,” Port head coach Brad Greenman said. “He’s wrestling exactly the way he needs to be able to win big matches against really good heavyweights. He’s staying in good position, scoring when the opportunity comes and not over-chasing anything.”
Neely was 4-9 last year as a freshman. The Big 30 football All-Star has not yet been stopped in his redemption tour, however.
“I think he wants everyone to show that last year is not the kid he is,” Greenman said. “He’s a super hard-working and good wrestler and he wants to go out and prove that every match.”
Young finished 3rd after starting the tournament seeded 2nd. He won his first three matches before dropping a 5-0 decision to Canton’s Michael Davis in the semifinals, but rebounded to win his next two.
Laktash and Zimmerman were the top two seeds at 160 pounds but ended up wrestling in the consolation final. Each won their first four matches before Zimmerman dropped a 3-2 decision to Reynolds’ Vito Gentile in one semifinal and Laktash fell, 3-1, to Mifflin County’s Deakon Schaeffer in the other.
Each went on to win a match before Zimmerman gutted out a 3-1 victory in the 3rd-place bout. The matchup could happen again tonight, as Jburg travels to Bradford for a 7 p.m. dual meet.
The Rams will hit town with a small roster but elite group of middle weights, including their three Ultimate Warrior placers. Dennis started the weekend 3-0, including a 10-8 decision victory in the quarterfinals, before medically forfeiting out of the tournament, sliding him to 6th place. Milliard, meanwhile, finished 4-3 after losing in the quarterfinals.
In other weekend wrestling action, St. Marys, Kane and Cameron County visited Grove City High’s Fred Bell Tournament, where the Dutch finished 8th of 41 teams with 129 points. Kane was 30th with 47 points and Cameron County’s lone competitor, Beau Azzato, finished 4-2 on the weekend for a 7th-place finish at 172 pounds.
Aiden Beimel led St. Marys’ results with a 2nd-place finish at 114 pounds. Waylon Wehler was 3rd at 172 and Andrew Wolfanger was 6th at 152. Kane’s best finish came from Reece Bechakas, who was 5th at 152, while Addison Plants was 7th at 172 and Luke Ely was 8th at 160.
Aside from their final few dual meets, most teams will look ahead to the District 9 postseason, which will begin Feb. 17-18 for Class 3A schools and Feb. 24-25 for Class 2A. Before that, however, Bradford High will host an individual Allegheny Mountain League tournament Feb. 13.