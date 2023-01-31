WEST BRANCH — For its participants, the Ultimate Warrior tournament is a benchmark.

Held a mere four weeks before the PIAA wrestling postseason begins, West Branch’s mega-tourney annually features dozens of programs from Western and Central Pennsylvania, and had 42 teams at Saturday’s 2023 installment. Six locals earned a podium spot at the tournament, including Port Allegany’s Carson Neely, who was crowned champion at 285 pounds.

