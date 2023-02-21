JERSEY SHORE — Five Bradford High wrestlers extended their season by another week and two were crowned champions at Saturday’s District 4/9 Class 3A wrestling championships.
Lucas Laktash and Jordan Thompson each won their weight class, leading the Owls to a 6th-place finish among the eight-team field at Jersey Shore Area High School.
“From top to bottom, that was our best wrestling of the year,” Bradford coach Stefan Chaussard said. “I thought we started to put things together even in matches we lost and that was the best we looked all season.”
Laktash pinned his way through the 160-pound bracket, wrapping up both of his opponents in the first period after starting as the top seed.
“(Laktash) did a good job of staying focused throughout the tournament and took advantage of an opportunity in the finals to pin a quality opponent,” Chaussard said. “When you put a kid on his back at this point in the (postseason), you really need to take advantage and seal the deal if you can.”
Thompson needed a pair of upsets to win the tournament as the No. 3 seed.
After pinning his quarterfinal opponent, a first-period takedown was all Thompson needed to fuel a 3-0 semifinal win over Shikellamy’s Charles Keener. He then held off Carter Weaver of Williamsport in the final, as Thompson’s third-period takedown proved to be the difference-maker in a 5-4 decision.
“(Thompson) did some of his best wrestling all year,” Chaussard said. “He wrestled to good positions and I think that allowed his creativity and unorthodoxy to really help him out. We’re trying to find a happy medium between being systematic and fundamentally sound without stifling his creativity and individuality. I thought he had a good balance of that in his finals match.”
Three more Bradford wrestlers qualified for next week’s Northwest Regional. To do so, a top-five finish was required at Districts.
Quinn Lasher booked his spot by taking 5th at 133 pounds. He pinned Camden Baker of Jersey Shore in the 5th-place match.
Dawson Smith and Joe Cary are also bound for Altoona next week, as Smith pinned Drue Golomb of Columbia Montour Vo-Tech to place 5th at 172 pounds and Cary pinned CMV-T’s Kaleb Henrie to finish 5th at 189. Six other Owls just missed qualifying by losing in a 5th-and-6th-place bout.
Shikellamy won the D4/9 team crown with 186.5 points. Williamsport was 2nd with 167 points and Sellinsgrove was 3rd with 157. DuBois (144 points) and Punxsutawney (122.5), the only other D9 teams in attendance, finished in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Laktash will be the top seed at 160 pounds when D4/9 qualifiers meet those from District 6, District 8 and District 10 Friday and Saturday. The 30-6 senior would need two victories to reach the Regional final, and if he were to make it there, could see either No. 2 Caleb Butterfield of McDowell or No. 3 Deakon Schaeffer of Mifflin County.
Thompson is seeded 2nd in the region at 145, behind only Asher Cunningham of State College. A 28-7 freshman, Thompson could potentially see No. 3 Elijah Elser of Carrick if he makes the semifinals.
“(Laktash and Thompson) just take it one match at a time and try not to look ahead at where they’re going to be on the podium,” Chaussard said. “They realize that anything can happen and you can’t put the cart before the horse.”
Lasher, Smith and Cary will each wrestle the District 8 champion in their weight class to start the tournament. Lasher will meet William Davenport of Brashear, Smith will wrestle Mateo Bradbury of Westinghouse and Cary will take on Marcus Wahlia of Taylor Allderdice.
At Regionals, the top-four finishers in each weight class will advance to the PIAA tournament.
“You don’t want to have the mindset of ‘Just happy to be there,’ Chaussard said. “One thing that we’ve tried to preach all season is that there are no big matches. You need to treat every match the same, and whether it’s Regionals, Districts or the opening tournament of the year, our focus shouldn’t differ all that much.”
DISTRICT 4/9 CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIPS
107 — Collin Nasdeo (Williamsport) maj. dec. 13-3 Antonian Giambanco (DuBois) 114 — Alex Reed (Shikellamy) p. 1:21 Dysen Gould (Punxsutaweny) 121 — Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) p. 1:46 Nathan Martin (Selinsgrove) 127 — Samson Deeb (DuBois) p. 1:51 Landyn Lukens (Selinsgrove) 133 — Brendan Orr (DuBois) dec. 6-0 Brady Moyer (Columbia Montour) 139 — Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois) dec. 6-3 Trent Turner (Selinsgrove) 145 — Jordan Thompson (Bradford) dec. 5-4 Carter Weaver (Williamsport) 152 — Cole Wetzel (Shikellamy) TB2 2-1 Garrett Paradis (Selinsgrove) 160 — Lucas Laktash (Badford) p. 1:40 Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy) 172 — Tyler Bauder (Jersey Shore) inj. Def. Grant Miller (Punxstuawney) 189 — Hadyn Packer (Jersey Shore) p. Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove) 215 — Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy) p. :58 Nariq Burks (Williamsport) 285 — Zach Gallagher (DuBois) UTB 3-2 Brycen Delker (Williamsport)