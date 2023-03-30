The Bradford girls track and field team is looking forward to the start of a new season, and while weather has hindered the team’s March, it has still made substantial progress.
“We are all excited to get the season going,” Bradford coach Larry Stillman said. “After four weeks of practice, it is time to compete. As always, we have a challenging schedule but that makes it all worthwhile. Our main goals are to improve every week, to have fun and be at our best when the district meet rolls around on May 19.”
When the District 9 meet arrives, the Lady Owls will try to replicate their magic of 2021, when they squeaked out a team championship. They were 2nd in Class 3A a year ago, but won three of five team titles before that, and will rely on some of the veterans who were around to see those championships.
Bradford will be led by four seniors, including co-captains Abbigail Schleicher and Emma Swanson, each of whom Stillman called “outstanding leaders.”
Schleicher is a five-time D9 champion and is the defending champ in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes. Swanson, meanwhile, is the team’s top 300-meter hurdler and a key piece of its relays.
Alisiya Dansberger will help lead the team in the throws, while newcomer Maddi Cowburn will provide a boost to the sprining events.
The team feels strongly about its junior class, which is headlined by Korie Dixon, the school record holder in the steeplechase. She and Caitlyn Taylor — both three-time state qualifiers in cross country — will join Leila Bines to lead the distance runners.
Alexia Corignani and Kelcie Little bring high-level hurdling talent to the junior class. Corignani is the defending D9 champ in the 100-meter hurdles and the duo will also run on relays and jump.
Sophia Asp and Kalie Dixon will lead the Lady Owls’ throwing group, while Camryn Tilford will also throw and Mia Dillaman will run the sprints.
Three letterwiners highlight a small but mighty sophomore class for Bradford.
“Our sophomore group has shown a lot of promise so far in practice,” Stillman said. “They are very important to our season this year.”
Bella Prince returns in the sprints and relays while Eliana Curcio returns in the jumps and Marissa Newman is back in the sprints. Grace Close will also jump after a strong indoor season, while Lillian Erickson will pole vault and handle the javelin.
A large group of freshmen add talent and enthusiasm to the Lady Owl roster. Jennier Bouquin will run distance, Addison Carter will jump, Tillie Clark will throw, Rylie Corbett will sprint, Jaydon Hogue will hurdle, Arayah Holly will sprint, Payton Leet will jump, Sydney Safran will jump, Mady Stark will jump, Skylnn Thompson will sprint and Madison Vinelli will pole vault.
Alongside Stillman, Natalie Marasco returns for her 11th season coaching the sprinters, while newcomer Logan Sunafrank will coach pole vault and boys coaches Tom Tessena, Mark Kelley and Dave Cercone will each assist, as well. The Lady Owls open competition Saturday at the South Hills Invitational.
Their schedule, which mirrors the boys unless otherwise indicated, is as follows:
April 1 — at South Hills Classic (@ Baldwin)
April 4 — at St. Marys
April 11 — vs. Kane, 4 p.m.
April 15 — at Brookville Invitational (BOYS ONLY)
April 18 — vs. Brookville, 4 p.m.
April 25 — at DuBois
April 28 — at Erie McDowell Invitational
May 2 — vs. Elk County Catholic, 4 p.m.
May 5 — at Altoona Invitational
May 19 — at District 9 championships (@ Brookville)
May 26 — at PIAA championship