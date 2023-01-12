SMETHPORT — A sizable crowd in Smethport saw two of its own close out a victory for the Port Allegany/Smethport wrestling team.

Leading by three points with two matches to go, Port needed wins at 127 and 133 to hold off Kane. Clayton Kiser and Colton Furgeson got the job done for the Gators, who beat Kane, 36-21, behind four falls.

