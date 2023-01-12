SMETHPORT — A sizable crowd in Smethport saw two of its own close out a victory for the Port Allegany/Smethport wrestling team.
Leading by three points with two matches to go, Port needed wins at 127 and 133 to hold off Kane. Clayton Kiser and Colton Furgeson got the job done for the Gators, who beat Kane, 36-21, behind four falls.
“It’s good to be in (Smethport) again and have the stands mostly packed,” Port head coach Brad Greenman said. “Our first couple years coaching (2012 and 2013) the gym was standing room only for duals against Smethport, so it’s exciting to be back there with the crowd.”
PORT ALLEGANY 36, KANE 21 107 — Double fft. 114 — Double fft. 121 — Kayin Bard (K) dec. 2-0 Nick Wilfong (P) 127 — Clayton Kiser (P) p. 5:02 Evan Swanson (K) 133 — Colton Furgeson (P) p. 3:12 Austin Campbell (K) 139 — Tristen Kiser (P), forfeit 145 — Alden Furgeson (P) p. :17 Blaine Bood (K) 152 — Reece Bechakas (K) p. :50 Rylan Arnold (P) 160 — Luke Ely (K) p. 5:55 Mason Gordon (P) 172 — Ben Walter (K) dec. 9-8 Aiden Bliss (P) 189 — Addison Plants dec. 5-3 Juuso Young (P) 215 — Miska Young (P), forfeit 285 — Carson Neely (P) p. 1:01 Evan Smith (K)