ST MARYS — In a battle of back-and-forth offense, the DuBois Central Catholic baseball team was able to outlast and hold off Elk County Catholic, claiming a 5-3 victory.
Throughout the first frames, there was mirrored offense. The Cardinals got two scores in the first by an RBI double from Carter Hickman on a 3-0 count, followed by a single from Blake Pisarcik that brought in another. The Crusaders responded with two scores due to an error with the bases loaded. Both teams got three quick outs in the second before each scoring a run in the third to tie the game at three-a-peice.
However, the Cardinals took the lead for good in the fourth when a single from Aiden Snowberger with the bases loaded brought in a run, followed by a sacrifice line out that gave DCC a 5-3 lead. ECC could not find any more momentum at the plate through the final four innings, losing and dropping to 1-5.
Snowberger had three hits in four appearances in the batters’ box, bringing in a run and scoring once. Charlie Geci led the Crusaders at the plate with two scores on a 1-for-3 day.
The Crusaders’ next matchup will be on Saturday, when they host Clarion.
AT ST MARYS R H E
DuBois 201 200 0 5 8 2 ECC 201 000 0 3 6 5
DuBois:
Brayden Fox (4 SO, 2 BB), Aiden Snowberger (3) (7 SO, 2 BB) and Ben Gritzer
ECC:
Shawn Geci (2 SO, 1 BB), David Anderson (6) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Issac Dellaquilla
Kane 6, Brockway 2
KANE — Brock Wensel scored two runs during a 1-for-2 day at the plate, while Kayin Bard drove in a team-high two runs to give the Wolves their second win of the season, snapping their five-game losing streak.
AT KANE R H E Bway 200 000 0 2 4 3 Kane 031 002 X 6 8 3
Bway:
Ezra Swanson (2 SO, 5 BB), Dylan Bash (4) (2 SO, 3 BB) and Matthew Brubaker, Logan Faith
Kane:
Elijah Everett (6 SO, 2 BB) and Luke Ely
SOFTBALL
Oswayo Valley 12,
Galeton 0, 5 innings
SHINGLEHOUSE — The Lady Green Wave scored nine runs in the first three frames to take down the Lady Tigers. Layken Enty went a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate, scoring three times and adding an RBI. Khloe Carpenter found five strikeouts while only allowing four hits in the shutout for OV’s third win.
Johnsonburg 19,
Smethport 0, 5 innings
SMETHPORT — Julia Jones’ work in the circle produced 10 strikeouts for the Ramettes as they shut out the Lady Hubbers for their fourth win of the season.
Natalie Dunworth went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored for Jburg. Ava Gifford doubled for Smethport.
Kane 12, Brockway 4
KANE — Leah Tigani’s work at the plate, which resulted in two RBIs and two scores including a home run, gave the Wovles a win at home. Kate Parana went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and one run scored. Alexa Olmstead found six strikeouts in the circle, along with one walk and five hits.
DuBois Central Catholic 17, Elk County Catholic 4, 5 innings
ST. MARYS — An 11-run 5th finished off an otherwise tight victory for DuBois Central Catholic, as Kalie Franclin had four hits to lead DCC.
The game was tied at four after three innings but, from there, it was all DCC.
Lucy Klawuhn and Gabby Weisner each had two hits for ECC. Klawuhn and Anderson each homered, while Anderson finished with three RBI.