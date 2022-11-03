DUBOIS — With two sets a piece, all there was left in the District 9 Class 2A girls volleyball championship was one fifth and final set. Both Kane and Keystone were just 15 points away from a title.
Fighting tooth and nail, Kane de-throned defending champion Keystone in five sets that hung on defense efforts and offensive execution.
Coming into this game, both teams had a postseason win under their belt, though securing their finals appearance by different means. Keystone, this being their third consecutive trip to the finals, battled it out through all five sets of the semifinals against No. 4 Punxsutawney, while Kane swept past No. 3 Cranberry a week ago.
“We watched a lot of film (preparing for Keystone) and we essentially tried to pull out their weaknesses and see where we could exploit,” said Kane head coach Judy Kessler. “They’re good. They have one of the best setters I’ve ever seen.”
In the first set, Kane brought the offensive energy early, jumping out to a quick 5-0 start that rolled to 10-2 with multiple aces, consistent passing and stellar defense at the net. Keystone struggled to set up their front line hitters and gave multiple points away from mistakes and mental errors.
The Lady Wolves’ early lead, which grew to 19-9, proved too much for the Lady Panthers to overcome, resulting in a 25-16 first set victory.
While Kane had executed near perfectly in the first set, in the following one, Keystone recollected themselves and ended any idea of an easy road to a title. While the Lady Panthers did not jump out to a large lead early, they refused to give up easy points and kept ahead with accurate shots that split and scrambled Kane’s defense.
Stringing multiple scoring runs together late in the second set, Keystone evened the game with a 25-18 win.
From this point on in the game, both teams proved why they had made it to the finals. The mental errors and easy points disappeared, replaced with long rallies and battles of attrition to break the opposing defenses.
Battling back and forth, neither team would get more than a three-point lead. Keystone would eventually take a 8-5 lead in the third, but multiple unreturnable slams and blocks from Kane’s Maya Smith and Mia Anderson would knot the game at 15-a-piece.
“They have learned to read the hitters fairly well,” said Kessler. “Sometimes we get caught but I have one of the best defensive coaches in all of volleyball in Pennsylvania.”
Late in the third, Keystone found a three-point lead with multiple aces, and while Kane fought to stay in the game, the Lady Panthers won with a soft drop over the net from Audre Burrows.
Backed into a corner, the Lady Wolves stole the momentum away from the defending champions. Their strong defense at the net constantly denied Keystone’s attempt to score with powerful slams and their back line returned anything and everything that crossed the net, finding a seven-point lead at 19-12.
A timeout and regrouping from Keystone improved their defense and led to a 8-4 run, but Kane finished them off with a kill from Jayna Johnson, resulting in a 25-21 victory and a deciding final fifth set to decide the championship.
“We cut this up into three seasons. Season one we went 14-2. Season two was our game against Cranberry, we were 1-0,” said Kessler of what she told her team going into the final set. “(The fifth set) was season three and I said, ‘you have one game to make or break you.’ That was their mentality, just one shot at it.”
With the season and a title on the line and a deafening standing ovation from the packed gymnasium, once again both teams battled tick-for-tack in long rallies, desperately looking for holes in the defense. Tied at 11-11, back-to-back blocks from Mia Anderson put them at game-point, and an ace from Myka Costanzo gave them the win, sealing the Lady Wolves first District 9 championship since 2017.
“Mentally, we just absolutely stayed in this match. Even in the two sets we lost, it just didn’t matter,” said Kessler. “That’s the key. We have the physical prowess, we just try to play a little bit smarter than aggressively and hard.”