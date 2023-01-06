St. Marys’ drop in classification will surely impact the District 9 wrestling scene come February.
The Flying Dutchmen boast nearly a full lineup — one that is filled with point-scorers — and have their sights set on the Class 2A postseason after dropping from Class 3A for this year. On Thursday evening, they showed off their prowess at Bradford, wrapping up eight wins by fall in a 58-15 deal meet victory.
This non-league meeting featured two of the area’s larger rosters. As a result, the night only saw two forfeits, the second of which set up a meeting between two of District 9’s premier talents.
“I think we have a good opportunity to do well at the District tournament but we still need to get better,” St. Marys coach Dom Serra said. “We’re not quite there yet. We were off over (winter) break so it was good to come out and wrestle.”
After St. Marys forfeited the 107-pound class to Bradford, the Dutch rolled out an impressive string of leightweights who started the evening’s wrestling with five consecutive wins by fall.
Jayce Walter (114 pounds), Aiden Beimel (121), Cullen Catalone (127) and Cole Neil (133) each resorted to an arm bar to pin their respective opponents. Each of the four wins also came in the first period, building a 24-6 Dutch lead in a blink.
Ben Reynolds then followed with a pin at 139, utilizing a cross-body ride to turn his opponent in less than a minute.
“We had some guys come out this year that hadn’t been out for a year or two, whether it was COVID or another reason, but had been good wrestlers in the past,” Surra said. “But they have wrestling skill. One of the things we needed to work on over break was finishing our pinning combinations. We were putting guys on their backs early in the season but not getting the extra team points we needed. When you’re working on things individually in practice, it’s good to see those things in matches.”
Jordan Thompson claimed Bradford’s first victory of the night at 145, digging himself an early hole before coming back to beat Jaden Wehler.
After a first-period takedown, a reversal at the start of the second gave Wehler a 4-1 lead. From there, however, Thompson’s shot selection improved, and he won a key scramble in the second period that put him ahead for good.
An escape and a defensive takedown in the final stanza scored Thompson — who evaded Wehler’s double-leg defense to steal near-fall points in the period prior — a 10-4 decision.
“Not one of (Thompson’s) cleaner matches, but for him to find a win against a good opponent, that’s what I take away from it,” Bradford coach Stefan Chaussard said. “He’s a scrapper and he’s always going to give you his best effort. We need to clean some things up with his game, and when he can do that, he’ll be able to take it to that next level.”
St. Marys quickly re-took control from there.
The Owls forfeited 152 pounds before St. Marys’ Landon Cook worked a 56-second fall at 160. Bradford bumped up starting 160-pounder Lucas Laktash to meet defending Class 3A Northwest Regional champion Waylon Wehler at 172, a test for two seniors who will look to reach the state podium come March.
In short, Waylon Wehler’s defense bested Laktash’s offense, as the latter went on the attack while the former deflected Laktash’s shot attempts. Wehler proved adept in getting to the front headlock position, where he conducted most of his offense in an 11-2 win.
“That was a good match for both of those guys,” Surra said. “I know Laktash is giving up some weight to do that but he’s a strong kid and we respect him as a wrestler. Those are the types of matches you want early in the season like this. It was good for the fans to see it, too.”
Waylon Wehler turned Laktash’s third shot attempt into a first-period takedown before starting the second with an escape. Midway through the match, Wehler led, 3-0, before baiting his opponent back into the front headlock for another spin-and-score takedown.
Laktash got two late escapes but Wehler countered with two more defensive takedowns.
“Waylon is very good defensively,” Surra said. “He takes the steam out of guys when he wrestles them. He’s tough to score on and he’s a returning Regional champion. He’s a mat rat and he’s tough to beat.”
Hunter Chillelli (189) and Bryson Tucker (215) followed with two more wins by fall for the Dutch.
Chase Gray then finished the night at heavyweight with Bradford’s lone win by fall. After a first period wrestled entirely in neutral, Gray started the second on top. He picked up a pair of near-fall points with a cradle before switching to a half-nelson, which he’d use to secure a second-period fall.
“(Gray) was patient on his feet and didn’t put himself in bad positions,” Chaussard said. “I thought he did a nice job on top and wrestled one of his better matches.”
The dual was each team’s first of 2023 as they prepare for a seven-week stretch that leads into Districts.
Bradford will be back in Class 3A for the postseason.
“There are going to be some tough lessons learned while gaining experience,” Chaussard said. “Our effort was good but our execution needs to get better. We’re starting to see signs in the room but the hard part is getting that to translate (in matches). We just need to keep buying in and trusting the process.”
ST. MARYS 58, BRADFORD 15 107 – Ryan Galloway (B), forfeit 114 – Jayce Walter (SMA) p. 2:13 Gage Wilmoth (B) 121 – Aiden Beimel (SMA) p. 1:29 Tyson Ray (B) 127 – Cullen Catalone (SMA) p. :37 Jaco Lucco (B) 133 – Cole Neil (SMA) p. 1:09 Quinn Lasher (B) 139 – Ben Reynolds (SMA) p. :49 Nate Girdlestone (B) 145 – Jordan Thompson (B) dec. 10-4 Jaden Wehler (SMA) 152 – Andrew Wolfanger (SMA), forfeit 160 – Landon Cook (SMA) p. :56 Cascius Rissmiller (B) 172 – Waylon Wehler (SMA) maj. dec. 11-2 Lucas Laktash (B) 189 – Hunter Chillelli (SMA) p. 4:32 Joe Cary (B) 215 – Bryson Tucker (SMA) p. :44 Andrew Krainz (B) HWT – Chase Gray (B) p. 3:01 Ethan Ott (SMA)
Port Allegany 58, Redbank Valley 15
NEW BETHLEHEM — After besting Redbank Valley on home soil last year, Port Allegany made the trip South and topped the Bulldogs once again on Thursday.
The dual marked junior 215-pounder Miska Young’s return to the lineup, his first action since the school’s football season bled into December. Young, Ian O’Shea (114 pounds), Tristen Kiser (139), Alden Furgeson (145), Ryan Arnold (152), Aiden Bliss (172) and Carson Neely (285) all won by fall for the Gators.
“It was good to get (Young) back into the lineup after football,” Port coach Brad Greenman said. “Him and (Neely) feed off each other, and once Juuso (Young) is into the lineup (at 189), we will have a three-headed monster at the top of our lineup.”
Port will travel to the Towanda Duals this weekend.
“Our freshmen have really stepped up so far with only two losses between the four starters,” Greenman said. “This weekend will be a big test for them. It’s a long day and the toughest part is staying mentally focused through five duals.”
PORT ALLEGANY 58, REDBANK VALLEY 15
107- Eli Shaffer (RBV), forfeit 114- Ian O’Shea (Port) p. 5:34 Daniel Evans (RBV) 121- Nick Wilfong (Port), forfeit 127- Cole Bish (RBV) p. 0:58 Christian Rothermel (Port) 133- Levi Shick (RBV) dec. 3-1 Colton furgeson (Port) 139- Tristen Kiser (Port) p. 2:26 Devon weckerly (RBV) 145- Alden Furgeson (Port) p. 3:58 Nolan Barnett (RBV) 152- Rylan Arnold (Port) p. 1:22 Drew Byers (RBV) 160- Mason Gordon (Port) maj. dec. 15-4 Jordon Smith (RBV) 172- Aiden Bliss (Port) p. 1:58 Johnathon Slack (RBV) 189- Ethan tarbox (Port), forfeit 215- Miska Young (Port) p. 0:27 Garrett Shaffer (RBV) 285- Carson Neely (Port) p. 1:49 Gabe Carroll (RBV)
Ridgway 18, Oswayo Valley 15
RIDGWAY — Austin Young and Benji Truchan each picked up a win by fall, powering Ridgway over Oswayo Valley on Wednesday.
Andrew Coriaty was OV’s lone match winner, claiming a decision over Michael Copello at 107 pounds.