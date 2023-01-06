St. Marys’ drop in classification will surely impact the District 9 wrestling scene come February.

The Flying Dutchmen boast nearly a full lineup — one that is filled with point-scorers — and have their sights set on the Class 2A postseason after dropping from Class 3A for this year. On Thursday evening, they showed off their prowess at Bradford, wrapping up eight wins by fall in a 58-15 deal meet victory.

