Port Allegany’s upper weights continued their hot streaks at Bradford High Monday evening, leading the way for the Gator wrestling team in a 48-24 victory.

The Gators were undefeated at 172 pounds and up Saturday across five meets at the Clearfield Duals. In Monday’s Allegheny Mountain League contest against Bradford, three dominant wins at the top of the lineup allowed Port to run away with a victory.

