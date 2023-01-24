Port Allegany’s upper weights continued their hot streaks at Bradford High Monday evening, leading the way for the Gator wrestling team in a 48-24 victory.
The Gators were undefeated at 172 pounds and up Saturday across five meets at the Clearfield Duals. In Monday’s Allegheny Mountain League contest against Bradford, three dominant wins at the top of the lineup allowed Port to run away with a victory.
The evening’s action started at 160 pounds, where Mason Gordon got Port on the board with a 2nd-period fall. Lucas Laktash returned the favor for Bradford when he bumped up to 172 pounds to meet Aiden Bliss, one of Port’s four undefeated wrestlers at Clearfield.
Laktash tied the meet for Bradford with a fall but Juuso Young (189 pounds), Miska Young (215) and Carson Neely (285) quickly put Port up 18 points with three consecutive falls in a combined 4:26.
“(Laktash) bumping up puts a little damper on the run (Bliss) had going but he still wrestled tough against a really good opponent,” Port head coach Brad Greenman said. “The top three kids getting pins is pretty much what we’re going to look for every match. They’re plus-18 every match and that’s good for us.”
After a double forfeit at 107 pounds, Port’s dominance continued at 114, where Ian O’Shea landed a fall for the Gators before Nick Wilfong did the same at 121 and Christian Rothermel made it six consecutive pins for Port at 127. Bradford would respond with three wins, but Port’s lead had stretched to 42-6, a far sufficient advantage to secure another league victory.
“We preached improvement and not worrying about wins and losses, and (Monday) was a good example,” Bradford head coach Stefan Chaussard said. “I thought we were ready and prepared top to bottom and I thought we gave our best effort. (Port) has horses. Their upper weights are solid, that’s a program I have a lot of respect for and they’ve been there before. I thought we took some steps forward.”
Quinn Lasher and Colton Furgeson scrambled through their 133-pound match, the former eventually emerging with a win for Bradford.
Each wrestler posted two points in the first period before, in the second, an edge-bound scramble had each of them on their back momentarily. Lasher came out of the skirmish with two near-fall points and Furgeson with a takedown, but when they locked into the same position moments later, it was Lasher’s headlock that won out and secured a fall.
Nate Girdlestone added another win for Bradford at 139, taking his opponent down in the first period before sticking him with a half nelson. Jordan Thompson finished the night with a win for the Owls at 145, spending most of the match in the top position until he finally wrapped up a fall in the third period.
“(Lasher) is someone who took some time off from the sport and came back, and I think he’s really starting to come into his own a bit. He’s getting a better feel,” Chaussard said. “(Girdlestone) is another senior who came out this year as a first-year wrestler and put a lot of stuff together in this match. It was good to see.”
Port improved to 4-0 in the AML. With one league match to wrestle, the Gators will wait to officially seal their third consecutive league title.
“There are a couple positions we need to work on, especially getting out from bottom,” Greenman said. “Most other positions I think we wrestle really well in, it’s just a matter of getting ready for the postseason after the long grind of a season.”
Bradford fell to 1-2 in the conference, trailing Kane (2-1) and Sheffield (2-1) yet leading Oswayo Valley (0-3). OV will visit Bradford tonight.
“We had a quick turnaround from DuBois (Jan. 19), and DuBois was not our best effort, so we talked about making sure our competition level was increased,” Chaussard said. “We wanted to compete, not worry about what the results are and leave everything out on the mat. I thought we did that.
“Hopefully, it’s a sign that they’ve really bought into what we tell them. Focusing on improvement and competing. If we can coensistently do that for the rest of the year, that’s all we can really ask for.”