Bolivar-Richburg senior Trent Sibble reacts to winning the 285-pound NYSPHSAA Division II wrestling championship. Sibble defeated defending champion Tristen Hitchcock of Waynesburg (Section 2), 4-2, to capture B-R’s first state title in program history.

 Photo by Char Stone

ALBANY, N.Y. — Trent Sibble did it.

Wrestling the last match of the 2023 NYSPHSAA Division II championships, Sibble earned the last piece of the puzzle for Bolivar-Richburg.

