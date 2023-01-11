SHEFFIELD — The weight class at which a dual meet starts is rarely a factor.
The draw-from-a-hat method of determining a starting point mattered at Tuesday’s Allegheny Mountain League clash between the Bradford and Sheffield wrestling teams, however.
The meet started at 160 pounds, which also marked a key split between potential individual matchups. With middleweights to spare, both sides would mix and match the best they could until the meet progressed back to 152 pounds.
Bradford’s early lead proved not to last. The Owls carried a 30-12 lead into 127 pounds before Sheffield won five consecutive matches, avoiding a winner-take-all finale and claiming a 42-36 victory.
Jordan Thompson (152), Cascius Rissmiller (160) and Chase Gray (285) all won by fall for Bradford. The Owls also received three forfeits, while Sheffield won the other seven contested matches — all by fall.
“We can’t give up bonus points,” Bradford head coach Stefan Chaussard said. “I thought we wrestled through some better positions, and even in the matches where we got pinned, our experience is coming. But bonus points can kill a team.”
Rissmiller started the evening with six points for Bradford at 160, securing an early takedown before pinning his opponent in the first period. The Owls bumped Lucas Laktash up to 172, where Sheffield opted to forfeit.
The Wolverines bumped their next three wrestlers up a class and were rewarded, as Trenton Mead (189) and Matt Lobdell (215) each recorded a fall. Gray returned the favor for Bradford at 285, however, applying a first-period cement mixer that produced a quick fall.
“(Rissmiller) stepped up well and it was nice to see (Gray) come through and take care of business when he didn’t think he’d have a match,” Chaussard said. “We need mat time and we just need to grow. They’re working hard and it’s frustrating when the work isn’t paying off on the mat but it happens.”
Sheffield forfeited the lightest two classes before AJ Barnes started its winning streak at 121. A quick pin by Hayden Holden at 127 and a spladle for a pin by Collin Brown at 133 suddenly brought the team score level at 30.
Chase Kyler kept the winning streak alive at 138 and Zach Barnes put it out of reach for the Wolverines at 145, effectively ending the dual a match early. Jordan Thompson capped the night with a fall for Bradford when he jumped up to 152 pounds, however, landing two takedowns before pinning his opponent.
Bradford will travel to the Falconer (N.Y.) tournament this weekend.
“We’re looking for progress,” Chaussard said. “Wrestle through better positions and start closing the gap. We’ll get a chance at redemption this weekend; after a loss it’s nice to get right back on the mat.”
SHEFFIELD 42, BRADFORD 36 107 — Ryan Galloway (B), forfeit 114 — Gage Wilmoth (B), forfeit 121 — AJ Burnes (S) p. 2:47 Tyson Ray (B) 127 — Hayden Holden (S) p. 1:15 Jacob Lucco (B) 133 — Collin Brown (S) p. :53 Quinn Lasher (B) 139 — Chase Kyler (S) p. :39 David Kennedy (B) 145 — Zach Barnes (S) p. 2:14 Nate Girdlestone (B) 152 — Jordan Thompson (B) p. 1:41 Jeremiah Richardson (S) 160 — Cascius Rissmiller (B) p. Alex Marfink (S) 172 — Lucas Laktash (B), forfeit 189 — Trenton Mead (S) p. 3:38 Dawson Smith (B) 215 — Matt Lobdell (S) p. 3:03 Andrew Krainz (B) 285 — Chase Gray (B) p. 1:55 Quincy Boose (S)