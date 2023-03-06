SHARON — There aren’t many wrestling tournaments with higher stakes than this one.
The Class 2A Northwest Regional presented both a challenge and opportunity to qualifiers from District 9. The top-four finishers at each weight class advance to the PIAA tournament, but with District 10 added to the mix, success the week prior doesn’t always equate to Regional success.
Eight local wrestlers did what was required to reach Hershey, however, and one kept his perfect season intact. Carson Neely’s 285-pound championship for Port Allegany highlighted the weekend’s Big 30-area results at Sharon High School, the latest triumph for a sophomore who has spent the last three months making his name known across Pennsylvania.
NEELY BEAT District 10 champion Mike Mazurek of Sharon, 3-2, to win the 285-pound final.
A scoreless first period gave way to a Maruzek escape from bottom in the second. Before the second stanza’s end, Neely snagged a leg and secured the match’s only takedown.
With an escape in the third, Neely managed the rest of the match and punched his ticket to Hershey in style.
“Talking to (assistant coach) Brian Neal, (Neely’s) mindset is just to score when you need to score, stay in good position and don’t give anything up,” Port head coach Brad Greenman said. “Realistically, he’s been really tough to score points on this whole year. He stays in super good position all the time, knows how to capitalize on other guys’ mistakes and doesn’t make any mistakes himself.”
A 3-0 trip through the Regional moved Neely’s season record to 33-0. He beat John Duran of Fort LeBoeuf in the quarterfinals, 5-0, before topping General McLane’s Wilson Spires, 5-2, in the semis.
Neely’s Regional championship is Port’s first since 2018.
“It’s the (Neely) we saw coming up through youth,” Greenman said. “You could see him working his butt off and staying in good position at (Junior Olympic) practices, and now, he’s become the kid we talked about five, six or seven years ago.
“We knew that was coming and we knew he could be that kid, and now he’s showing everyone who forgot about him last year that he still really knows his positions. He’s been a heavyweight his whole life so he knows how to win those matches.”
After Neely’s semifinal win over Spires, he no longer had to worry about his PIAA fate. The same could not be said for some other state tournament hopefuls, however, including two locals who needed a win over their rival to advance.
IN THE fate-deciding consolation semifinals, Miska Young of Port Allegany and Reece Bechakas of Kane each met an opponent that had beaten them already this season. Both juniors were victorious, however, each earning a trip to states.
Young bounced back from a quarterfinal loss to go 4-2 and finish 4th at 215 pounds. His consy semi against Coudersport’s Gavyn Ayers was the pair’s fourth meeting of the year, with Ayers taking two of the first three.
Saturday’s installment belonged to Young, though. With a 2-0 lead in-hand, he threw Ayers to his back en route to a 7-2 decision that secured his spot in Hershey.
“We worked all week on the mindset of winning the match and having the belief that you can win,” Greenman said of the matchup. “When you have a kid on their back up seven points, it’s a really good feeling as a coach. Watching a kid qualify for states for the first time, I don’t think there’s a better feeling in the world.”
A semifinal loss by Bechakas set him up against Mason Gourley of Clarion, whom the Kane junior beat a week prior but also lost to in December.
Bechakas won the rubber match, 5-2, to qualify for his second PIAA tournament. He went at 145 pounds as a sophomore and now, after a 2-2 weekend that earned him 4th place at this year’s Regionals, will go at 152.
ST. MARYS qualified a whopping four wrestlers for states, including two with PIAA experience.
Waylon Wehler went 3-1 to finish 3rd at 172 pounds, a semifinal loss to Conner McChesney of Fort LeBoeuf his only Regional blemish. Wehler and Aiden Beimel each wrestled at the PIAA Class 3A tournament last year when St. Marys competed in the large-school division, and now, both will get a shot at the Class 2A field.
Beimel took a similar path to Wehler’s, dropping a decision in the 114-pound semifinals before wrestling back to 3rd and finishing 3-1 on the weekend. He went to Hershey at 106 pounds last year.
Waylon Wehler will not only share the PIAA spotlight with three teammates, but he’ll share it with his brother, as Jaden Wehler finished 4th at 145 pounds to qualify. Jaden Wehler responded to his quarterfinal loss with three consecutive consolation victories to reach the consy finals.
Ben Reynolds went 2-2 to finish 4th at 139 pounds for the Dutch. Like Jaden Wehler, he’ll also make his first PIAA appearance as a sophomore.
Andrew Coriaty of Oswayo Valley secured a trip to Hershey with a 3-2 weekend that placed him 4th at 107 pounds.
Coriaty has wrestled between 107 and 114 this season in search of quality matches. After losing in the quarterfinals, his grit showed, as he won three straight contests to qualify for states.
OTHER LOCAL placewinners included Port Allegany’s Aiden Bliss, who was 5th at 172 pounds.
Andrew Wolfanger of St. Marys was 6th at 145, Aiden Zimmerman of Johnsonburg was 6th at 160, Ayers was 6th at 215 and Cooper Rossman of Coudersport was 6th at 285. Michael Coppello (Ridgway) went 1-2 at 107 pounds, Jace Walter (St. Marys) was 1-2 at 121, Cole Neil (St. Marys) went 0-2 at 127, Luke Ely (Kane) was 1-2 at 160, Juuso Young (Port) was 0-2 at 189 and Beau Azzato (Cameron County) was 0-2 at 189.
Fort LeBoeuf finished atop the team standings with 122.5 points, besting runner-up Clearfield (106.5). St. Marys was 7th of 38 teams with 71 points and Port was 10th with 47.
The PIAA tournament, wrestled at Hershey’s Giant Center will be wrestled Thursday-Saturday.