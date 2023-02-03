wrestling

In this file photo, Miska Young secures a fall for Port Allegany in the 215-pound bout of the Gators’ Jan. 24 victory over Coudersport. Port topped Oswayo Valley Wednesday, 70-0, to clinch the Allegheny Mountain League.

 Era photo by Pam Fischer

SHINGLEHOUSE — For the fifth consecutive year, Port Allegany is champion of the local wrestling circuit.

The Gators wrapped up a 2022-23 sweep of the Allegheny Mountain League Wednesday with a 70-0 win at Oswayo Valley. With it, Port completed a 5-0 trip through the AML, remaining the standard-bearer in its corner of District 9.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos