KANE — In its final dual meet of the year, one of the Bradford wrestling team’s season-long strengths came to its aid again.

The Owls only won three of eight wrestled matches at Wednesday evening’s Allegheny Mountain League meet against Kane, but also received five forfeits, enough to power a 42-25 victory. After the evening started at 172 pounds, Nate Girdlestone’s pin at 145 put the team score out of reach and sealed the Owls’ third AML victory.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos