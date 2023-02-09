KANE — In its final dual meet of the year, one of the Bradford wrestling team’s season-long strengths came to its aid again.
The Owls only won three of eight wrestled matches at Wednesday evening’s Allegheny Mountain League meet against Kane, but also received five forfeits, enough to power a 42-25 victory. After the evening started at 172 pounds, Nate Girdlestone’s pin at 145 put the team score out of reach and sealed the Owls’ third AML victory.
“It was one of those matches where strength in numbers helped,” Bradford coach Stefan Chaussard said. “Having 20 kids on the team helps when you go against an under-manned team. Overall, it was a good effort.”
The night ended with exciting bouts at 152 and 160 pounds, but first, the sides traded blows until Bradford led by 11 points entering Girdlestone’s match.
Addison Plants and Ben Walter delivered back-to-back falls for the Wolves at 172 and 189 pounds, respectively, before Andrew Krainz got Bradford on the board with a 5-3 decision over Evan Smith at 215. Kane forfeited five of the next seven classes, however, nullifying wins by Kayin Bard at 114 and Evan Swanson at 121.
With three consecutive middleweight forfeits, Bradford flipped an 22-15 deficit to a 33-22 lead going into 145. After Girdlestone’s pin removed doubt from the team race, the last two matches were merely for exhibition, although they featured perhaps the four best wrestlers in the building.
Reece Bechakas looked strong and steady in his 6-1 victory over Jordan Thompson at 152. Thompson bumped up a class to meet the defending District 9 Class 2A champion and Bechakas used his horsepower, using a takedown in the first, reversal in the second and takedown in the third to build a dominant victory by decision.
“(Bechakas) wasn’t expecting Thompson to bump up but it’s always good when you can get two quality guys a match,” Kane coach Mike Swartwood said. “Jordan is a tough wrestler and I was glad to see him bump up to wrestle Reece. We have some things to work on, but overall, I was happy with how he wrestled.”
At 160, Lucas Laktash gutted out a 3-0 win over Kane’s Luke Ely. The pair has been virtually inseparable in prior meetings, but Wednesday, Laktash’s savviness on the mat and a second-period takedown got the job done.
“(Thompson), I thought, gave a good effort against a tough opponent,” Chaussard said. “I thought that was a good learning match for him and I thought he wrestled well at the beginning of the match but then got back to some bad habits as it went on. It was a good match to build toward the postseason. (Laktash) wrestled a very clean match against someone who is his equal. We’ll see them again on Monday, I bet.”
After a scoreless first period, Laktash struggled momentarily on bottom in the second but capitalized on a stalemate-induced re-start. He stood up for an escape then finished a single-leg takedown for a sudden, three-point lead entering the third period.
Laktash spent the whole third on top, riding his way to a shutout victory.
“(Laktash and Ely) are both quality wrestlers and they’ve gone at it a couple times. Tonight, Laktash did a nice job of getting out on bottom and had a nice takedown in the second period,” Swartwood said. “But they’re still working hard and a good, quality match like that is never a bad thing. I like those types of matches — It gives us something as coaches to improve upon.”
Bradford finished the year 3-2 in the AML, good enough for 3rd place behind Port Allegany and Sheffield, while Kane finished 2-3 and in 4th place. Although the Wolves won’t wrestle any more individual duals, they do have one dual tournament remaining on the schedule, and will travel to Pine-Richland Saturday.
“I’ve had the talk with them a bunch about doing the basics,” Swartwood said. “Sometimes, we all want to look fancy, but it’s all about the basics. Staying in a better stance, more fakes, lower stance… Just those basic set-ups and more movement on bottom.”
Both teams will be in action at Monday’s inaugural Allegheny Mountain League championships, hosted by Bradford High.
“The lesson we really learned (this dual meet season) was that you can’t give up bonus points,” Chaussard said. “As inexperienced as we are, we knew that was going to be a struggle going in, even when we wrestled well. But I thought we were competitive throughout our dual season and we got better as the year went on. There were a lot of teachable moments.”
BRADFORD 42, KANE 25 107 — Ryan Galloway (B), forfeit 114 — Kayin Bard (K) p. 49 Troy Winship (B) 121 — Evan Swanson (K) maj. dec. 11-2 Clayton Brinsky (B) 127 — Jacob Lucco (B), forfeit 133 — David Kennedy (B), forfeit 139 — Quinn Lasher (B), forfeit 145 — Nate Girdlestone (B) p. 1:48 Blaine Good (K) 152 — Reece Bechakas (K) dec. 6-1 Jordan Thompson (B) 160 — Lucas Laktash (B) dec. 3-0 Luke Ely (K) 172 — Addison Plants (K) p. 1:19 Dawson Smith (B) 189 — Ben Walter (K) p. 1:20 Joe Cary (B) 215 — Andrew Krainz (B) dec. 5-3 Evan Smith (K) 285 — Chase Gray (B), forfeit