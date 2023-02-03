After competing with the large schools for a year, the Olean wrestling team will return to Division II this postseason, joining the Big 30’s other seven New York teams.
But that doesn’t mean the competition level will drop.
New York’s high school wrestling postseason begins Saturday, with teams spread across their respective sectional class tournaments. Section 6’s small school classes are notoriously strong, and with Olean dropping from Class A to Class B, the Huskies only add to Division II’s depth.
The change also creates a new challenge for senior 189-pounder Chris Bargy, who won the weight class at last year’s Class A championships and Division I state qualifier.
Pioneer will look to defend its Section 6 Class B crown and Bolivar-Richburg will seek the same in Section 5 Class B3. Bargy is one of eight local class champions returning from last season, forming what could be a big weekend for local wrestlers.
“(Bargy) is excited and it’s an exciting time,” Olean coach Clar Anderson said. “He’s fired up, but it’s hard when you get as good as he is; we don’t have a lot of practice partners for him and a lot of matches aren’t very hard for him. It can be a challenge in that way to get really tested but he seems to have his head on straight and is focused.”
THE 2022 postseason was Olean’s first in Division I — consisting of Class AA and Class A schools — since 2019. Back in Class B, the Huskies will see regional powers Pioneer, Falconer and more.
Bargy enters the postseason with a 27-5 record. Despite his experience, the Huskies are mostly a young team, as assistant coaches Gavin Kulp and Icar Simon have helped pull a new group of wrestlers from Olean’s football program.
“We had eight first-year wrestlers and they made so many gains,” Anderson said. “They’re tough kids and I’ve been so impressed by their improvement in wrestling. If they can move on (to next weekend) in their first year and see that competition level, I think it will show them how far they’ve come.”
Pioneer tied with Iroqouis for the Class B crown last year. The Panthers return two class champions, including Xander Kirsch, who was the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler a season ago.
Kirsch, who finished fourth at the Section 6 Division II state qualifier, is 33-4 this season, wrestling at 138 pounds. Brady Heckathorn, runner-up at last year’s state qualifier, is 34-2 this year at 172. The duo will lead a Pioneer team seeking a fitting send-off for longtime coach Chris Edwards, who will retire at the end of this season.
DESPITE THE powers in Class B, Section 6’s Class C/D tournament may be even stronger.
It features state powers Chautauqua Lake, Newfane and Southwestern, creating a formidable field for Portville, Franklinville and Salamanca to navigate. Chautauqua Lake edged Falconer by half a point for the team title last year.
“Our class tournament is about as tough as they come,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “Every team has a tough kid that you need to worry about. If you can get out of the C/D tournament, you’ve hopefully got a shot.”
The Panthers bring a young group into the postseason, co-headlined by sophomore heavyweight Henry Chamberlain, who has assembled a 20-5 record this season. Maxximus DeYoe is 15-3 at 138 pounds and hopes to return from an injury.
Franklinville’s Evan Leonard returns after finishing fifth at sectionals and fourth at the state qualifier last year. The 160-pounder carries a 30-2 record into this postseason.
Konner Spring, a 126-pounder with a 26-4 record, headlines Salamanca’s entrants.
“We’ve talked all year about leveling up,” Milne said. “Beat somebody you haven’t beat. For the last month, that’s been their job, is to level up for (sectionals). Hopefully, we can pull some upsets and make it out of the class.”
IN SECTION 5, small school teams are split into three class tournaments.
B-R will seek to defend the title it won with just 10 wrestlers last February. Low numbers have challenged the Wolverines again this season, but given the quality of their roster, another Class B3 crown is not out of the question.
“We need to get a lot of bonus points,” B-R coach Andrew Taylor said. “With small numbers again this year, even the kids who aren’t seeded very high will need to get a couple wins for us to have a chance of repeating again.”
B-R returns five class champions, including Trent Sibble, a 40-1 heavyweight who was NYS runner-up at 215 last season. His lone loss this year came in the semifinals of the Eastern States Classic.
Teegan Sibble, a week removed from her runner-up finish at the NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational, carries a 29-9 record and will seek to defend her 110-pound crown. Trent and Teegan Sibble are each seeded first at their weights, as are Gary McDowell (37-1, 118 pounds), Trey Buchholz (37-0, 126), Tavyn MacDonell (36-3, 160) and Caden Allen (36-3, 215).
“They’re all prepared,” Taylor said. “This isn’t a sport where you can look past anything and they’re excited for this weekend, but they’re prepared for the next couple weekends. They need to continue what they’ve done all year, and that’s to be dominant in every aspect of the match. Score first and score often; that’s what we prepare for.”
In Class B2, Wellsville seeks a fitting finish to a strong season and Fillmore/Keshequa will compete in its first postseason as a combined program. Host and state power Canisteo-Greenwood is the favorite to win the tournament, but with 22 wrestlers and a slew of contenders, Wellsville figures to be near the top. Shane Davidson, seeded second at 172 pounds with a 31-2 record, is among the group’s leaders.
“It’s a family business for (the Davidsons),” Wellsville coach Tyler Carman said. “(Shane) is a competitive kid and wrestles all over the place but, more importantly than that, he’s a great kid. He’s a great student, works hard and is a leader in our room. The type of guy that can come in and run a youth practice.”
In Section 5, the top six finishers at each weight class will advance to next week’s state qualifier tournament at SUNY Brockport. Section 6 wrestlers, meanwhile, will need a top-five placing this weekend to advance.
“We’re just excited. We have some healthy guys and we’re looking to have some fun,” Carman said. “Wrestling is a hard sport, so when you’re given a chance to prove how hard you’ve been working, it’s a fun opportunity.”