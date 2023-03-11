HERSHEY — Carson Neely finally gave Pennsylvania an answer.
Just how far would his breakout season go? To the state podium, Friday confirmed, as the Port Allegany sophomore wrestled his way into the 285-pound semifinals at the PIAA Class AA championships.
Neely’s victory over Daniel Williams of Glendale confirmed that he would finish the tournament on the podium. A loss to defending champion Riley Robell dropped him to the consolation bracket, but for Neely, Port’s first state medal since 2018 confirmed what the team has known all along.
Neely and Waylon Wehler of St. Marys each wrestled themselves onto a state podium Friday at Hershey’s Giant Center. Neely rebounded from the semifinals with a consolation victory and Wehler pieced five consolation wins together over two days, each positioning themselves to wrestle for 3rd/4th-place.
NEELY GOT through Williams with little trouble, winning via 7-1 decision.
He snagged a single for a takedown late in the first period, and after escaping from bottom in the second, shook off a throw attempt by Williams for another takedown.
The third period didn’t require much of Neely, who led by five and looked comfortable in protecting his advantage. A last-second takedown added two more points for good measure.
“(Neely) felt like himself; felt confident,” Port coach Brad Greenman said. “He was open, and when he wrestles confidently, he wrestles well.”
Port’s camp knew ahead of the tournament that, if Neely could get to the semifinals, Robell would be waiting.
The Bishop McDevitt senior won the weight class last season and was runner-up as a sophomore. He pinned Neely 31 seconds into the first period, dropping him to a rematch against Joseph Baronick of Burgettstown, whom Neely defeated Thursday in the first championship round.
“We thought we could get the first two wins, get to the semis and give it our best,” Greenman said. “I wish we could have gotten another chance on our feet. (Robell) was better on the mat but I think we can compete on our feet.”
Neely followed up Thursday’s 7-1 victory over Baronick with an 8-5 victory in one of Friday evening’s last matches, sending him on to the consolation final. He’ll wrestle Emmanuel Ulrich of Mifflinburg Saturday for 3rd/4th place.
BECHAKAS AND Young each saw their tournament end in Friday’s first consolation round.
Bechakas dropped a 7-3 decision to Liam Scrivanch of Saucon Valley at 152 pounds, wrapping his second PIAA appearance with a 1-2 record.
Trending Food Videos
Bechakas had won his preliminary match Thursday before losing in the first championship round. Against Scrivanch, two takedowns and a reversal equated to his downfall.
Bechakas finished his junior season with a 33-9 record. A two-time District 9 champion, he went 1-2 at the state tournament last year at 145.
Young’s tournament ended with a 9-1 major decision defeat to Dylan Pitzer of Mount Pleasant. The Port junior had dropped his 215-pound preliminary match Thursday before beating Cole Yonkin of Montoursville in the wrestle backs.
Young finished his first PIAA appearance with a 1-2 record and finished his season at 32-8.
“One of the biggest things is getting a win down here,” Greenman said. “We know we can win, so the next goal (for Young) is to come down and get a medal. They’re already talking about putting in the work and which tournament’s they’re going to when the season is over, so I think they’re inspired and want to keep going.”
WEHLER started Friday with a milestone victory.
He beat Robbie Schneider of Lackawanna Trail, 6-1, for his 100th career victory. Hours later, he wrestled an equally meaningful match, meeting Mason Higley of Towanda in the blood round.
Wehler led 2-0 when he reversed Higley to his back in the second period, securing a fall and a state medal. The St. Marys Area senior competed at the PIAA tournament in Class AAA a year prior, but this victory ensured his first placement.
Wehler joined Neely in the Friday evening session, beating Lucas Lawler of Bishop McDevitt, 7-2, to notch his fourth consecutive win.
After losing in the final 30 seconds of a tight match against finalist Holden Garcia, Wehler hasn’t been beat since. He finished his Friday with a 2-0 victory over Jalen Wagner of Reynolds, propelling him to the 3rd/4th-place match Saturday.
NINE TOTAL wrestlers from District 9 will be awarded a Class AA medal Saturday.
Three are from Cranberry, all of whom will wrestle for 7th/8th place — Dalton Wenner at 107 pounds, Elijah Brosius at 121 and Brayden McFetridge at 215. Jackson Zimmerman at 189 is the lone D9 finalist, while Weston Pisarchick of Brockway will wrestle for 3rd/4th, Brady Collins of Clearfield will wrestle for 3rd/4th and Gavin Thompson of Brockway will wrestle for 5th/6th.
After the Class AAA semifinals in the morning, all Class AA placement matches will be wrestled across four mats starting at 2 p.m. Class AAA semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. and Class AAA placement matches will begin at 7 p.m.