HERSHEY — One thing about the PIAA wrestling tournament? Everyone is good.
Fans of the sport already knew that. Wrestlers who have been there knew it, too and if they didn’t, they found out Thursday morning at the 2023 Class AA tournament’s opening session.
Eight local wrestlers saw PA’s best at Giant Center in Hershey. Carson Neely of Port Allegany advanced to the quarterfinals and three others survived to see Friday, as Thursday included preliminary matches, one championship round and a round of consolations.
Neely will be joined by Miska Young of Port, Waylon Wehler of St. Marys and Reece Bechakas of Kane in Friday’s action, as each did enough to survive while four other locals saw their tournament end early.
NEELY WORKED a 7-1 decision over Joseph Baronick of Burgettstown in the first round at 285 pounds.
Seeded fourth, Neely avoided the preliminary round in which several of his District 9 peers wrestled. The undefeated sophomore then used a takedown in the first period, two near-fall points in the second and another takedown in the third to build a comfortable victory.
“(Neely) had a lot of confidence going into the match,” Port coach Brad Greenman said. “He felt really good warming up, and just the look on his face, I think he looked good.”
Neely will wrestle Daniel Williams of Glendale in Friday morning’s quarterfinals. The pair are the only two underclassmen in their bracket, as Williams is a freshman.
“(Neely) felt pretty comfortable everywhere… He knew exactly where he needed to get to, scored points when he needed to, takedowns when he needed them and even got back points,” Greenman said.
Young rebounded from a preliminary loss to Tucker Paynter of Trinity by pinning Cole Yonkin of Montoursville in the 215-pound consolation round.
Young got taken down in the first period and reversed in the second, but after getting back to his feet, made sure he didn’t make the same neutral-position mistake again. Young threw Yonkin to his back and stuck him late in the second frame, setting up a Friday-morning date with Dylan Pitzer of Mount Pleasant.
“First match, we kind of talked about making mid-match adjustments and I think (Young) saw that in his second match,” Greenman said. “The same takedown that (Yonkin) got Miska with in the third period, he tried the same thing and Miska was ready for it. To win big matches, you need to be able to make mid-match adjustments, and he did well of doing that there.”
Trending Food Videos
BECHAKAS WENT 1-1 at 152 pounds Thursday, winning a preliminary match against Kobe Moore of Camp Hill before falling to second-seeded Ty Watson of Penns Valley.
Moore took Bechakas twice in the first two periods, but with a pair of escapes and a penalty points, the Kane junior was far from out of the match. Bechakas reversed Moore late in the second frame to take a 5-4 lead into the third, and with two minutes of nifty neutral defense, held on to win by decision.
Despite his loss, Bechakas wasn’t required to wrestle another match Thursday, as is now the case for wrestlers who win their preliminary. He’ll start Friday against Liam Scrivanich of Saucon Valley.
Wehler, who started the tournament alongside three of his teammates, was the only St. Marys wrestler who advanced to Friday.
The 172-pound senior was given as tough an opening draw as any, seeing defending 160-pound state champion Holden Garcia of Notre Dame-Green Pond in the first round. A trade of escapes was the only scoring until the match’s final 30 seconds, when Garcia put Wehler on his back and pinned him.
Wehler rebounded with a 6-0 victory over Gabriel Davis of Berks Catholic, however, to extend his career another day. A four-point move in the middle of the match allowed Wehler a worry-free third period, and he’ll now begin Friday against Robbie Schneider of Lackawanna Trail.
THREE DUTCH wrestlers finished 0-2, including Aiden Beimel (114 pounds), Ben Reynolds (139) and Jaden Wehler (145).
Andrew Coriaty of Oswayo Valley suffered the same fate at 107, falling short in two back-and-forth matches.
Coriaty led late in a scramble-filled preliminary against Jeffrey Spoffold of Conwell-Egan but came out on the wrong end of a 12-9 decision. That dropped him to the consolation bracket, where an 8-5 loss to Sierra Chiesa of Northwestern ended his sophomore season.
Coriaty finished the year with a 21-9 record.
WRESTLING WILL begin at 9 a.m. Friday, with the Class AA quarterfinals and a consolation round wrestled simultaneously. After a third consolation round at 11:45 a.m., semifinals and the fourth consolation round are slated for 7:30 p.m. with another wrestle back round to follow.