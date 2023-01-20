Tied at 15 with seven matches to go, the DuBois wrestling team closed out a win over Bradford with three consecutive falls late in Thursday’s dual meet.

The evening’s action started at 152 pounds and, after six matches, the sides were even as lineups flipped back to their lightest weight. The Beavers won five of seven matches from there, however, running away with a 42-23 victory in a meeting between two of District 9’s three Class 3A teams.

