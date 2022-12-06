Several local teams kicked-off their 2022-23 high school wrestling season with a tournament this past weekend, including Bradford High, which placed 21st of 32 teams at the Chartiers-Houston Invitational.
Lucas Laktash and Jordan Thompson each placed 5th at their respective weight classes for the Owls, who got a taste of WPIAL competition to open the year.
Laktash, competing at 160 pounds again this season, pinned his first opponent and beat his second via major decision before dropping a decision in the quarterfinals. He bounced back to win two consolation matches before a loss dropped him to the 5th-place bout, where he defeated Pine Richland’s Jake Lukez, 7-0.
“(Laktash) wrestled very well, and to have that many quality matches early in the season will benefit him in the long run,” Bradford head coach Stefan Chaussard said. “Even the matches he lost, I thought he wrestled well and gave us a lot of teachable moments. I thought that was true of the team as a whole — seeing that competition gave us some things we can work on.”
Thompson made his Owls debut at 145 pounds, wrestling all the way back to the podium after a loss in the Round of 16.
The freshman won his first match by technical fall and dropped his second via decision. Thompson then responded to the loss with a pin, a 4-0 victory and two more pins, eventually dropping a decision in the consolation semifinals before pinning Freedom’s Gavyn McCray in the 5th-place match.
“As the tournament went on, I was impressed that (Thompson’s) wrestling improved,” Chaussard said. “He looked dominant on top and did a good job of getting off the bottom.”
Jacob Lucco finished the tournament 2-2 at 127 pounds for the Owls, while Ryan Galloway (107 pounds) and Nate Girdlestone (139) each notched one win.
“We’re headed in the right direction,” Chaussard said. “We’re definitely inexperienced, so getting as many matches and as much match time as we can is very beneficial. We have some time now to work on correcting some mistakes.”
Four local programs spent the weekend at the Hickory Invitational Tournament, including Port Allegany, which was missing nine wrestlers due to the Gator football team’s Friday game.
Behind Ian O’Shea’s 4th-place finish at 114 pounds, Port finished 14th out of 24 teams with 66.5 points. Alden Ferguson was 6th at 152, Braiden Greenman was 8th at 107 and Dayton Sherwood was 8th at 172.
“(O’Shea) put in a lot of work over the summer and it’s starting to pay off,” Port head coach Brad Greenman said.
Johnsonburg was 9th in the team race with 96 points, led by a pair of silver medalists.
Kaden Dennis was 2nd at 160 pounds, edging Greater Latrobe’s Wyatt Schmucker in the semifinals, 2-1, before falling to Conneaut’s Collin Hearn in the final. Aiden Zimmerman finished 2nd at 172, pinning Sheffield’s Trenton Mead in the semis before dropping a 3-0 decision to Conner McChesney of Fort Leboeuf in the final.
Rayce Miliard was 3rd for the Rams at 160, avenging his quarterfinal loss to Kane’s Luke Ely by beating him in the consolation finals. Avery Bittler was 4th for Jburg at 152 and Gage Singer was 6th at 107.
Kane was 13th with 68 team points, headlined by Reece Bechakas’ 2nd-place finish.
Bechakas defeated Bittler via major decision in the semifinals before dropping a 10-6 loss to Girard’s Story Buchanon in the final. Ely was 4th at 160, Ben Walter was 6th at 172 and Kayin Bard was 7th at 114.
Coudersport finished 16th with 58.5 team points.
A pair of victories in the consolation finals highlighted the Falcons’ weekend, as John Wright finished 3rd at 172 pounds and William Rossman was 3rd at 285. Owen Deutschlander was 6th at 152.