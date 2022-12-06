wresrling

Jordan Thompson (left) and Lucas Laktash each finished 5th at their respective weight classes, leading the Bradford wrestling team at the Chartiers-Houston Invitational.

 Photo provided

Several local teams kicked-off their 2022-23 high school wrestling season with a tournament this past weekend, including Bradford High, which placed 21st of 32 teams at the Chartiers-Houston Invitational.

Lucas Laktash and Jordan Thompson each placed 5th at their respective weight classes for the Owls, who got a taste of WPIAL competition to open the year.

