Several local high school wrestling teams have reasons to be optimistic about the 2022-23 season, as five defending District 9 champions return to the area. Port Allegany, once again the favorite to win the Allegheny Mountain League, returns eight letter winners. Pictured are, from left: Miska Young, Ian O’Shea, Juuso Young, Dayton Sherwood, Carson Neely, Mason Gordon, Logan Hurlburt and Alden Furgeson.

 Era photo by Pam Fischer

Two returning champions in Johnsonburg, an imposing group of heavyweights in Port Allegany and two key programs dropping in classification.

The 2022-23 Pennsylvania high school wrestling season is riddled with local storylines, not to mention yet another alteration of weight classes.

