Two returning champions in Johnsonburg, an imposing group of heavyweights in Port Allegany and two key programs dropping in classification.
The 2022-23 Pennsylvania high school wrestling season is riddled with local storylines, not to mention yet another alteration of weight classes.
Port will again be the favorites in the Allegheny Mountain League, but Kane and Coudersport bring back strong cores. To the south, Jburg and St. Marys feature a combined four returning state reps.
Bradford, DuBois and Punxsutawney are the only three District 9 schools remaining in Class 3A after a new re-classification cycle kicked in this school year, dropping Clearfield and St. Marys into Class 2A. D9’s three teams will join five schools from District 4 for a conjoined championship tournament, as per usual, while Clearfield and St. Marys will join an already strong Class 2A field in D9.
Five local state representatives return, while others will strive for their first trip to Hershey.
IT’S NO SECRET where Port Allegany’s strength will lie.
The Gators boast as good a group of heavyweights as one will find. They’ll be limited, of course, by just three available starting spots, as the pre-2020 weight class progression of 182, 195 and 220 pounds was consolidated into 189 and 215 before heavyweight.
The Gators were without several key faces at their season-opening Hickory tournament due to football commitments, but once they become acclimated, the top of their lineup will be filled with point-scorers.
“The competition should be good for the kids,” Port head coach Brad Greenman said. “They’ve been wrestling long enough, they understand there are only so many spots so you need to wrestle off and earn that spot. For the most part, they’re going to see better competition in the room than they will anywhere we wrestle.”
Miska Young returns for his junior season after finishing 32-10 at 215 pounds last year. He placed 3rd at Districts and 5th at the Northwest Regional tournament.
Juuso Young was 19-13 at 189 as a sophomore, finishing 4th at Districts. The Gators also bring back sophomore heavyweight Carson Neely, who missed much of his freshman season due to injury after a successful junior high career, plus heavyweight Gavyn McKervey, another decorated junior high wrestler looking to make the jump to varsity.
“They’re all big kids and I’ve told them, it’s up to them,” Greenman said. “I want whatever is best for them individually. We’re looking at which kids are in the grouping for different potential weights, but realistically, it’s their decision on what they feel is best for them.”
Ian O’Shea will anchor the lower weights for Port. He finished 19-11 and placed 5th at Districts last year at 106 pounds as a freshman.
O’Shea will be at 107 this year, as the PIAA adopted weight classes that added a pound to each under 145 — 107, 114, 121,127, 133, 139 — while the classes remain the same as last year above 145.
“I feel like I’m repeating myself but we’re still a young team,” Greenman said. “The majority of our team are freshman and sophomores. A lot of the sophomores got experience last year but they’re still pretty young, and we noticed that in the first tournament. I think the football team doing as well as it did is going to bode well for us because some of those kids got a taste of some really good success, and I think that carries over. They’ll be hungry for more success when it comes to wrestling, and it will help them control the emotions of being in big matches.”
WHILE PORT’S strength is in its heavyweights, Johnsonburg’s wil undoubtably be in its middleweights.
The Rams return two state reps from a year ago, including Aiden Zimmerman, who placed 6th in the state at 160 pounds in Class 2A last year after winning District 9 and Northwest regional titles. After a 27-12 junior campaign, he’ll jump to 172 pounds this year.
Kaden Dennis made his state tournament debut last season after a 25-11 junior season at 172 pounds. The defending D9 champion and Northwest Region runner-up will flip weight classes with his teammate and wrestle at 160 this season.
“With (Zimmerman and Dennis), it’s just a matter of getting more mat time and getting their timing and reactions back,” Jburg head coach Mike Votano said. “We hope to see those guys back in Hershey again this year.
“You always want to be better than the previous year. Nothing is going to be given to us, especially with Clearfield and St. Marys dropping down, and looking at the region, it’s going to be a tough postseason. The experience of being at (states) is huge… The whole process is eye-opening, having to wrestle for three straight days, and we hope to build on our success from last season.”
Jburg’s middleweight prowess doesn’t stop there — Rayce Milliard also started the season at 160 and broke out over the weekend with a 3rd-place finish at the Hickory Invitational Tournament, one spot behind Dennis. Avery Bittler, meanwhile, brings promise as a freshman at 152.
“I think we’re going to have a solid dual meet team,” Votano said. “It’s going to be the new, young guys who are looked upon to win the matches. We expect our older leaders to win most of their dual matches, but it’s going to be the young guys who need to win the 50/50 matchups when they have them.”
JBURG ISN’T the only local team with quality middleweights.
Perhaps the strongest group is at 160, where Bradford’s Lucas Laktash will be as good as any. He finished 36-6 as a junior last year, placing 3rd at Districts and 5th at Regionals in Class 3A.
Kane’s Luke Ely is back at 160 pounds after a 26-10 junior season in which he finished 2nd at Class 2A Districts and 5th at Regionals.
Reece Bechakas, the defending D9 champion at 145, will wrestle 152 this year. He went 29-10 as a sophomore last season, placing 3rd at Regionals to make his first state tournament appearance. Addison Plants, meanwhile, returns as a senior after posting a 19-10 record and 5th-place District finish at 189 last year.
St. Marys returns a pair of stout middleweights in Andrew Wolfanger and Waylon Wehler, the latter of which went 33-4 and won District and Regional titles in Class 3A at 172 last year. Wolfanger was 23-10 and finished 4th in the district at 145.
The Dutch bring back another District and Regional champion in Aiden Beimel, who broke onto the 106-pound scene with a 27-5 record as a freshman.
Other locals to watch include Coudersport’s William Rossman (285 pounds) and John Wright (172), Oswayo Valley’s Andrew Coriaty (107) and Bradford’s Jordan Thompson (145).