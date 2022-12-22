PORT ALLEGANY — Port Allegany had Sheffield out-numbered and out-matched.
The Port wrestling team wasn’t quite yet at full strength for Wednesday’s Allegheny Mountain League opener, but it didn’t matter for the defending champs.
The Gators won seven of 10 matches and received three forfeits in their first dual meet of the season. It equated to a 60-15 Port victory, fueled by seven pins and punctuated by Alden Ferguson’s fitting finisher at 145 pounds.
By the time Furgeson stuck his opponent, the Gators already had a sizable lead.
The meet started at 189 pounds, where Dayton Sherwood began the night with a Port pin and Ethan Tarbox followed with another at 215. The Gators then benefitted from three consecutive forfeits — Carson Neely at 285, Braiden Greenman at 107 and Ian O’Shea at 114 — that put Sheffield in a 30-point hole.
Amid a string of exciting middleweight bouts, Furgeson pinned Zach Barnes with a third-period ‘Gator roll’ — a move administered from the front headlock position, not one named in homage to his team’s mascot.
Furgeson is from Smethport, anyway, and his school’s co-operation with Port has produced another bountiful roster. And, although some of their upper weights won’t be available until later in the year, the Gators looked like their familiar selves.
“Even a couple matches that we lost, we did really well competing,” Port head coach Brad Greenman said. “We had some really new kids wrestling against really seasoned kids and they’re competing out there, so that’s all we can ask for.”
After the early-meet string of forfeits, Nick Wilfong delivered a pin for Port at 121 pounds.
Wilfong logged two takedowns in the first period before scoring a third on a long double-leg attempt in the second. With an 8-2 lead in-hand, he stuck Mason Davis in the final stanza.
Hayden Holden got Sheffield on the board at 133 with a pin of Christian Rothermel in 4:41.
Holden jumped ahead with a five-point move in the first period. Rothermel escaped Holden’s leg ride once to land a reversal, but Holden went back to work on top and took him down to his back.
Collin Brown added another pin for Sheffield at 133, countering Colten Furgeson's shot attempt and sticking him with a cradle in 1:22. Tristan Kiser then answered with a pin for Port at 139, hitting a five-point move on Chase Kyler in the second period before throwing him to his back for a fall at 4:29.
After Alden Furgeson's roll, Ryan Arnold (152 pounds) delivered a pin of Sheffield’s Alex Marfink with a bar and Mason Gordon (160) stuck Jerimiah Richardson after four takedowns.
The dual ended with a thriller, as Sheffield’s Trenton Mead out-lasted Port’s Aiden Bliss, 8-7, at 172 pounds.
A reversal by Bliss negated a takedown by Mead in the first. Bliss then got caught as he tried to finish a takedown and, despite his late offense, couldn’t find the back points he needed in the match’s waning seconds.
The dual brought a sizable crowd to Port High, as it featured two of the league’s most complete lineups. It saw ample bonus points despite some quality matchups — all but one contested match resulted in a pin.
“I think that’s what we need to look for,” Greenman said. “We need to get bonus points and not give up bonus points in those kinds of matches. First dual of the year, we knocked some cobwebs off and a lot of the football players haven’t wrestled, so it’s good to get them a match. We had four kids get their first varsity win tonight, so that’s pretty cool.”
Port will return to the mat tonight when it welcomes Falconer (N.Y.), a constant powerhouse in the Section 6 small schools for the last decade. The Gators made the trip across the state line last year.
“We still have a good team, even with some of our kids not down to weight yet with football,” Greenman said. “We’re going to keep competing with teams and, later in the season when everyone is down (in weight), I think we’ll be a really good team.”