HERSHEY — For most programs, qualifying one wrestler for the PIAA tournament equates to a successful season.
Two entrants are a bonus. This year, though, St. Marys sent four.
The Dutch were second among District 9’s representatives, only to Cranberry, in terms of most wrestlers at the PIAA Class AA championships. The Wehler family alone brought more than many teams, as the signature royal-and-red singlets of St. Marys Area littered the mats at Giant Center.
Aiden Beimel, Ben Reynolds, Jaden Wehler and Waylon Wehler represented St. Marys Thursday, creating a full schedule for head coach Dom Surra and his staff.
To Surra, Steve Simchick and Brian Fenton, it was no bother.
THE DUTCH have never sent more than four wrestlers to states.
It’s been more than 30 years since they’ve sent as many as they did in 2023. Their wrestling room was filled Monday and Tuesday; 11 packed in for pre-states practice.
“It’s a testament to the work ethic those guys have,” Surra said. “The preparation we have in our practice room goes a long way for us. When you get down here, it’s a whole different level… for those sophomores, it’s a learning experience, and for a guy like Waylon (Wehler), it’s time to make something happen.”
Each team is only permitted two coaches per mat. They were tasked with guiding three sophomores — Beimel, Reynolds and Jaden Wehler — and a senior, Waylon Wehler, through what’s considered by many as America’s toughest state tournament.
“The guys who have been here know the drill,” Surra said. “That’s why we come the night before and practice — so they can get the awe of the arena out. We’ve wrestled in some big places, at IUP and Mount Aloysius, so it’s not a new thing for us. But the Giant Center is the mecca of wrestling in the state of Pennsylvania, so there is a little awe to it.”
Beimel (114 pounds) and Waylon Wehler (172) made their second PIAA appearances; Reynolds (139) and Jaden Wehler (145) made their first.
“It’s awesome to make it as a sophomore but my big message to them this week was not to take it for granted,” Surra said. “You don’t know what the future holds; we had returning state medalists not make it out of our district this year. You don’t know what’s going to happen so you need to take advantage of your opportunities.”
NOTES: After Thursday’s Class AA morning/afternoon session, Faith Christian Academy led in team standings with 46 points and has eight quarterfinalists wrestling Friday morning. Notre Dame-Green Pond was 2nd with 27 points and qualified five quarterfinalists. Cranberrry (Elijah Brosius, Dalton Wenner) has two quarterfinalists; Brockway (Weston Pisarchick) and Clearfield (Brady Collins) each have one.
