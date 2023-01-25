BRADFORD — The Bradford High wrestling team got back in the win column Tuesday, using roster numbers to its advantage in a 54-12 victory over Oswayo Valley.

The Owls won three of five wrestled matches at Tuesday’s dual meet, all of which ended in a fall. Victories by Quinn Lasher, Jordan Thompson and Lucas Laktash, plus six OV forfeits, helped Bradford avenge its Monday loss to Port Allegany and log its second Allegheny Mountain League victory.

