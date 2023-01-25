BRADFORD — The Bradford High wrestling team got back in the win column Tuesday, using roster numbers to its advantage in a 54-12 victory over Oswayo Valley.
The Owls won three of five wrestled matches at Tuesday’s dual meet, all of which ended in a fall. Victories by Quinn Lasher, Jordan Thompson and Lucas Laktash, plus six OV forfeits, helped Bradford avenge its Monday loss to Port Allegany and log its second Allegheny Mountain League victory.
“We wanted to make sure we stay consistent with our preparation even though (OV’s) numbers are low and treat every match the same,” Bradford coach Stefan Chaussard said. “That’s been our message to them as we’re approaching the postseason — there are no special matches and our routine needs to stay consistent, and that was our focus tonight.”
Lasher built a 5-0 lead in his 133-pound bout before using a half nelson to wrap up his opponent in the first period’s last seconds. Thompson gathered a quick fall at 152 pounds and Laktash did the same at 160.
“(Thompson) took care of business, (Laktash) got some work in and (Lasher) looked good again,” Chaussard said. “Overall, it was a good match.”
Andrew Coriaty and Abram Austin bookended the evening with falls for OV.
Coriaty wrapped up his opponent in the first period at 114 pounds before Austin caught his and hooked him to his back at 189. With only five wrestlers, the Green Wave has focused this season on personal progression and postseason preparation.
“We only have five wrestlers but we’re really performing better now than we started out the season,” OV coach Gabe Higley said. “You always want to get better throughout the season and each of them have done that. They’re at different levels, of course, in their competitive careers, but all of them are doing pretty well and I’m proud of the progress they’re making.”
Coriaty, a sophomore, is now 12-1 on the year. A 107-pound postseason entrant, he’ll have his sights set high at the District 9 Class AA championships next month.
“(Coriaty) is doing really well with wrestling anywhere and any time he can,” Higley said. “We’ve wrestled him up at 114 a few times and we’re trying to get him as many matches as possible to get prepared for the postseason. He is a little disappointed by his results last year so we’re hopeful to improve upon that.”
Bradford improved to 2-2 in the AML and OV dropped to 0-5. The Owls will travel to the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch this weekend.
“We’ll come in and get a good workout Thursday before we head (to West Branch) and make sure we maintain our weight,” Chaussard said. “At this point of the year, we want to make sure we stay fresh, stay healthy and stay consistent with our approach. This weekend will be a good test for the postseason and, next week, it will be February.”
OV will compete at the West Branch Tournament this weekend.
“I’d like to see each of them continue to improve,” Higley said. “(Austin) had a good match tonight and wrestled really tough. Any chance you get, do the best you can. We’re heading to West Branch to look for some more wins and it will be telling of what’s to come in the postseason.”
Fretz Middle School won the junior high meet, 45-15, behind wins by Tommy Langdon and Shelby Shirley.
Langdon won two matches at Monday’s junior high meet against Port Allegany, which the Gators won by a 47-24 score. Keenan Miller, Cooper McGee and Maddux Benjamin all won for Fretz against Port.
BRADFORD 54, OSWAYO VALLEY 12
107 — Double forfeit 114 — Andrew Coriaty (OV) p. 1:05 Gage Wilmoth (B) 121 — Tyson Ray (B), fft. 127 — Jacob Lucco (B), fft. 133 — Quinn Lasher (B) p. 1:50 Riley May (OV) 139 — Nate Girdlestone (B), fft. 145 — Jordan Thompson (B), :48 Harlee-Ann Panighetti (OV) 152 — Double forfeit 160 — Lucas Lakrash (B) p. 1:34 Jacob Aldrich (OV) 172 — Dawson Smith (B), forfeit 189 — Abram Austin (OV) p. :49 Joe Cary (B) 215 — Mike Butler (B), fft. 285 — Chase Gray (B), fft.
Port Allegany 57, Coudersport 6
PORT ALLEGANY — Port Allegany won five of seven matches and was helped by five forfeits from Coudersport, cruising to an Allegheny Mountain League victory.
Miska Young and Carson Neely put an exclamation point on the dual with pins at 215 and 285 pounds, respectively. Before that, the evening saw a handful of quality matches, including Owen Deutschlander’s overtime victory for Coudy over Port’s Alden Furgeson at 145 pounds, a 10-8 decision.
Coudy’s Brett Moss won via 11-5 decision over Christian Rothermel at 127 and Port’s Aiden Bliss pieced together an 8-4 win over John Wright at 172.
“We wrestled really well top to bottom,” Port coach Brad Greenman said. “We also did a great job of getting bonus points while not giving them up.”
Port can clinch an AML sweep with a victory over Oswayo Valley Feb. 1.