PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany volleyball team combined for 24 aces, its strong serving powering a straight-set victory over Northern Potter (25-16, 25-16, 25-13).
With their win and Otto-Eldred’s loss, the Lady Gators took sole possession of second place in the North Tier League, trailing only Oswayo Valley.
Madeline Smith led Thursday’s victory with 16 service points, six aces and 13 kills, while Jenna Renner added 10 points, nine aces and four kills. Kayleigha Dowell chipped in with 13 points, four aces and 12 digs, while Leigha Nelson rounded out Port’s offense with 26 assists.
Molly Cady led NoPo with five kills and a block. Sarah Risser had eight digs and two kills, while Kayden Brown added seven assists and four digs.
Punxsutawney 3, Bradford 0
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Fueled by the spirit of its Senior Night, Punxsutawney came out strong and defeated Bradford in straight sets (25-18, 25-19, 25-19).
Emma Swanson led the Lady Owls with three kills and five digs. Sophia Asp had four blocks, while Taylor Gigiotti added five digs.
Oswayo Valley 3,
Coudersport 0
COUDERSPORT — Praylan Perkins led the way for Oswayo Valley with 12 kills, 19 digs and two aces in a straight-set win over Coudersport (25-19, 29-27, 25-17).
Olivia Cook stuffed the stat sheet for OV with 11 kills, three aces, 21 digs, two blocks and an assist. Avaree Kellert tacked on 10 kills, two aces, 34 digs and two blocks, while Trinity Lundy added four aces, three digs and 30 assists.
Coudy was led by Sierra Myers’ 11 kills, seven digs and three aces. Ava Wahlers had nine kills, 16 digs and an ace, while Madyson Dubots-Angood added five kills, 19 digs and an assist.
Galeton 3, Otto-Eldred 1
DUKE CENTER — Otto-Eldred couldn’t climb out of a two-set hole, as Galeton held on in a thrilling fourth set to pull a road upset of the Lady Terrors (25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 30-28).
Katie Sheeler led O-E with nine kills, 11 digs and seven aces. Anna Merry had four aces and 29 assists, while Carrie Drummond added five aces, 11 digs and 14 kills.
Cameron County 3, Smethport 0
SMETHPORT — Caitlyn Palumbo turned in 13 kills and six points to help lead Cameron County over Smethport in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-20).
Aubree Lorenzo added five points, three aces and five kills for CC, while Kendall Richards had 17 assists and Navaeh Speath chipped in with nine points and three kills.
Baylee Fitzsimmons led Smethport with 25 digs and an assist, while Alyn Thomas had four points, two digs, five kills and an ace. Kaylee Swanson had three points, six digs, four kills, two blocks and an ace, and Madi Faes added 12 points, four aces, 11 digs, 13 assists and two kills.
Elk County Catholic 3, DuBois Catholic 0
DUBOIS — Tori Newton turned in 13 kills and five aces to lead Elk County Catholic over DuBois Catholic in straight sets (25-9, 25-15, 25-11).
Madison Marzullo added eight kills, three aces and four blocks for ECC, while Maddie Bierley had eight kills and two blocks. Reagan Bauer had six kills and three aces and Kiri Emmert added 30 assists.
Port Allegany 3, St. Marys 1
ST. MARYS — Amber Funk surpassed 500 career digs during Wednesday’s match against St. Marys, helping Port Allegany to a win in four sets (27-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19).
Funk had 18 total digs on the night, while Leigha Nelson ran Port’s offense with 41 assists, 20 points and three aces. Madeline Smith had 18 kills, 22 points, five aces and 14 digs for the Lady Gators.
Ella Moses tacked on 11 kills, 13 points and 14 digs for Port, while Kayleigha Dowell recorded 11 kills, 11 digs and 12 points.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brookville 1, Port Allegany 0
BROOKVILLE — Addison Patton scored the lone goal in Brookville’s victory over Port Allegany.
Brielle Budd made 10 saves in goal for Port.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Bradford 26, St. Marys 14
The Fretz football team improved to 3-3 on the year behind touchdowns from Tommy Langdon and Kolton Miller.
Langdon scored on a 58-yard touchdown run and also caught a 29-yard score from Braylon Austin, who completed 6-of-13 pass attempts. Miller ran five times for 44 yards, including touchdown rushes of 23 and eight yards.
Brody Havland ran 17 times for 129 yards and a two-point conversion, also recovering three fumbles on the night.
Langdon and Miller each had an interception for Fretz, while Miller and Austin each caused a fumble. William Newman recovered two fumbles, and Max McCall registered eight tackles and a sack.
Bucktail 36,
Cameron County 26
RENOVO — Sonny Fragale accounted for three total touchdowns, but Cameron County fell on the road to Bucktail.
Fregali caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Novak while also ruhsing for 25 and 5-yard scores. Brody Artner added seven rushes for 75 yards for CC, while Jacob Mathewson scored a 1-yard touchdown.