PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany boys soccer team turned to a pair of center backs to pull United out of its offensive slump, as Jett Ruding and Henry Kisler each scored a goal in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Northern Potter.
Aidan Emerick assisted Ruding’s goal, while Kisler’s came in the form of a game-winning penalty kick with five minutes to play.
“We’ve struggled mightily with goal scoring the last few games, so it was nice to break through in the way we did, especially with our center backs scoring the goals,” Port coach Aaron Clark said. “It was refreshing.”
After a hot start to the year, Port’s offense has slowed down during its recent struggles. Learning to win low-scoring games, Clark said, has been beneficial and essential for his young group.
“I think we’ve been given a little bit of humble pie over the last couple weeks, and our younger players who had so much success early in the season have had to learn to win in different ways,” Clark said. “You can’t always score five or six goals in a game, so it’s nice to see our freshmen and sophomores play that style of soccer.”
Ty Daniels scored NoPo’s lone goal. Malachi Lewis made five saves in net, keeping his team in the game with several impressive stops.
“(NoPo) played a whale of a good, physical game and (Lewis) was top-notch,” Clark said. “He made some fantastic saves on some really good, quality shots, which I know frustrated our players quite a bit as they’re struggling to score goals.”
Aidan Clark made two saves for Port, which returns to action Saturday when it visits DuBois Central Catholic.
“We were solid defensively,” Aaron Clark said. “We controlled most of the play of the game and our back line players did a good job of making Aidan Clark’s life as simple as possible. I think a lot of that goes back to our back line and the steady leadership back there from (Ruding) and Kisler).”
MEADVILLE — After Meadville equalized with five seconds left in regulation, Jake Franz’s golden goal powered Bradford to a thrilling overtime victory over Meadville.
With the Owls trailing late, Meadville was awarded a penalty kick with five seconds to play. The Bulldogs converted, but seven minutes into the extra period, Colin Conneely connected with Franz to seal a win for Bradford.
“We were pleased with the resiliency of the team,” Bradford head coach Wes Lohrman said. “It was good to have a game like this as we prepare for the postseason. We did a much better job with our possession and working together in the midfield.”
Franz scored three of Bradford’s goals, his first on an assist from Alex Rimer in the 38th minute. Franz struck shortly after halftime on an assist from Mitch Strauss, and after Meadville pulled the score level at 2-2 inside five minutes to play, Lucas Johnson put Bradford briefly ahead in the 78th minute on assists from Franz and Strauss.
Bradford returns to action Saturday with an 11 a.m. kick-off against Coudersport at Parkway Field.
Elk County Catholic 2, Coudersport 1
COUDERSPORT — Elk County Catholic followed up its big league win over Port Allegany with another against Coudersport.
Jacob Hooftallen scored Coudy’s lone goal on assists from Nash Delp and Andy Chen.
Andrew Giordano connected with Logan Kohler for three touchdown passes Monday, as Bradford improved to 2-3 with its second win over Smethport this season.
Giordano threw touchdowns of 29, seven and five yards to Kohler. Liam Haven and Evan Whitmore each had a sack for the Owls, while Kohler, Adam Ward, AJ Lama and Jordan Thompson each had an interception.