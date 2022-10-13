PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany boys soccer team turned to a pair of center backs to pull United out of its offensive slump, as Jett Ruding and Henry Kisler each scored a goal in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Northern Potter.

Aidan Emerick assisted Ruding’s goal, while Kisler’s came in the form of a game-winning penalty kick with five minutes to play.

