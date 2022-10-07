Things got interesting with a red card late in the first half, but playing a man down didn’t hinder the Cathedral Prep boys soccer team’s Thursday trip to Bradford.
The Ramblers brought too much size and speed for the home Owls, claiming a 10-0 decision at Parkway Field. Prep got on the board three minutes into the game and, despite the Bradford defense’s best efforts, overcame their disadvantage and held off the Owls.
Bradford settled in a bit after the initial goal, but Prep continued to attack with impressive shots. Bradford goalkeeper Tristan Dragoone lept and got a hand on Prep’s second goal, but it was simply placed too well to be stopped.
Dragoone’s aggressiveness in goal cut down some scoring opportunities for the Ramblers, but Bradford was unable to win the ball at midfield and sustain attacks. Dragoone finished with 12 saves in net.
The Owls return home Monday when they host Corry for Senior Night.
Port Allegany 1, Kane 0, 2OT
PORT ALLEGANY — It took Port Allegany all of regulation, plus two overtime periods, to find a game-winner against Kane.
With 3:32 left in the second extra stanza, however, Alex Schott found the back of the net on an assist from Aidan Emerick to send the Gators to an 11-1 record on the year and 4-1 mark in league play.
Aidan Clark made nine saves in net for Port, while Gavin Copley made six stops for Kane.
PORT ALLEGANY — Port Allegany continued its hot streak, blanking Kane on the strength of two goals by Evin Stauffer.
Lily Madison and Olivia Schott each had an assist for Port United (6-7), while Brielle Budd made three saves in net. Charlotte Hillard made 12 stops for Kane.
COUDERSPORT — Fretz improved to 2-3 on the season with a big victory at Coudersport.
Braylon Austin completed 4-of-4 pass attempts for two touchdowns, also adding six rushing yards and three 2-point conversions. Brody Havland had four rushes for 48 yards and a touchdown, Tommy Langdon made two catches for 58 yards and a touchdown and Braylon Little added a one-yard rushing TD.
Kolton Miller turned in a 23-yard rush and a 15-yard touchdown reception, also leading the Fretz defense with eight tackles and an interception. Langdon recorded six tackles, Little and Havland each had four tackles and Max McCall turned in seven tackles and two sacks.
William Newman, Bryce Thomas and Keenan Miller each had two tackles.
Kane — Ryan Carlson scored Port Allegany’s lone goal in a draw against Kane.
Duke Shelley made five saves in goal and Kaiden Bartlett made six saves.