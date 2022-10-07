Things got interesting with a red card late in the first half, but playing a man down didn’t hinder the Cathedral Prep boys soccer team’s Thursday trip to Bradford.

The Ramblers brought too much size and speed for the home Owls, claiming a 10-0 decision at Parkway Field. Prep got on the board three minutes into the game and, despite the Bradford defense’s best efforts, overcame their disadvantage and held off the Owls.

