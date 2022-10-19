A spirited second-half effort wasn’t enough to bring the Bradford boys soccer team back against Erie, as a four-goal halftime deficit proved too much to overcome.

Despite second-half goals from Ward Kennedy and Alex Rimer, Bradford dropped a 7-2 decision to the Royals Tuesday at Parkway Field. Erie built a 5-0 lead and controlled things from there, using its speed to win the possession game.

