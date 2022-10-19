A spirited second-half effort wasn’t enough to bring the Bradford boys soccer team back against Erie, as a four-goal halftime deficit proved too much to overcome.
Despite second-half goals from Ward Kennedy and Alex Rimer, Bradford dropped a 7-2 decision to the Royals Tuesday at Parkway Field. Erie built a 5-0 lead and controlled things from there, using its speed to win the possession game.
“We saw some positive things, especially in the second half, with our ball pressure and our passing, that we will be able to build off of at practice that we can use moving into the postseason,” Bradford head coach Wes Lohrman said.
Tristan Dragoone made seven saves in goal for the Owls.
Erie got on the board five minutes into the game when Espoir Mayele scored on a rebound chance. The Royals’ next goal came from Asher Plonski midway through the half, before Elias Fuchs and Mayele each scored in the last 10 minutes of the opening stanza.
COUDERSPORT — Mason Roessner, Micah Batson and Nash Delp each scored a goal to power Coudersport in a critical Upper Allegheny Varsity Soccer League matchup against Port Allegany.
Jacob Hooftallen provided two assists for Coudy, while Delp, Roessner, Andrew VanWhy and Andy Chen each had an assist. Port’s lone goal was scored by Jarrod Funk.
Ridgway 2, Northern Potter 1
ULYSSES — Aaron Myers scored two goals to power Ridgway over Northern Potter.
The game was tied at half before Myers capitalized on a misplayed ball for his second goal of the night. Before that, Ty Daniels had tied the game for NoPo on a shot from 40 yards out.
Malachi Lewis made 23 saves for NoPo and Garrett Lehman made 14 saves for Ridgway. NoPo recognized its four seniors before the game: Nick Wright, Garrett Fuhrer, Marc Kicklighter and Wyatt Kibbe.
ST. MARYS — After trading shots for four sets, Bradford turned in a dominant final stanza that sealed a season sweep of St. Marys.
Sophia Asp turned in four kills, five blocks and six aces, helping to lead the Lady Owls over St. Marys in five (25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 24-25, 15-2).
“We got to them in set five,” Bradford coach Haley Vinelli said. “We started off in receive and got the point, and went on a 14-0 run with Kalie Dixon serving. It was exciting to watch.”
Lydia Sarnoski had nine kills and four blocks for Bradford, while Emma Swanson had eight kills, Addison Carter added four kills and Maddie Dougherty chipped in with eight digs.
“Not the best we’ve played but the girls fought to stay in it,” Vinelli said. “We had a lot of missed serves and that hurt us in the close sets, but we had a great hitting and blocking night.”
PORT ALLEGANY — Madeline Smith recorded nine kills, 12 service points, three aces and 12 digs to help lead Port Allegany over Cameron County in straight sets (25-17, 25-10, 25-20).
Jenna Renner had seven kills, 16 points and six aces for the Lady Gators. Kayleigha Dowell had eight kills, 10 points and three aces, and Ella Moses tacked on eight kills, nine points and two digs.
Leigha Nelson contributed 27 assists, 15 points and three aces, while Amber Funk had 13 digs. CC was led by Navaeh Speath’s four points, five kills and one block, and by Caitlyn Palumbo’s five points.
SMETHPORT — Savannah Horton led all players with 16 kills as Austin out-lasted Smethport in five sets (16-25, 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 15-12).
Ella Brewer had 41 digs and four aces for Austin and Marah Fowler added 40 assists, six digs and five kills. Baylee Fitzsimmons led Smethport with 13 points, three aces, 30 digs, 29 assists and five kills.
Ella Forquer added four points, 11 digs and five kills for Smethport, while Kaylee Swanson had 11 points, four aces, 17 digs and 10 kills.
Elk County Catholic 3, Ridgway 0
RIDGWAY — Reagan Bauer had 17 kills and five aces to lead Elk County Catholic over Ridgway in straight sets (25-18, 25-17, 25-10).
Maddie Bierley added 10 kills and three blocks for ECC, while Tori Newton had 10 kills. Madison Marzullo had six kills and two aces and Kiri Emmert added 41 assists.