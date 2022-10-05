Bradford’s back line did its best to hold off McDowell, but the Trojans simply had too much offense Tuesday evening.

McDowell pulled away from the Owls in a 7-0 victory at Parkway Field, the first of two meetings this season between the District 10 Region 5 boys soccer foes. It took more than 30 minutes for the Trojans to get on the board, but once an impressive goal by Ahmed Agag broke the tie, McDowell finally began to find holes in the Bradford defense.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos