WARREN — The Bradford girls soccer team persevered through a cold and rainy night at Warren Wednesday evening, coming away with a 4-1 victory to complete a season sweep of the Lady Dragons.
The teams traded possession for the first 10 minutes before Emily Morgan broke the deadlock in the 12th minute off a great feed from Kelsea Austin. Austin then set up Maddi Cowburn in the 30th minute to double Bradford’s lead heading into halftime.
Warren put on a furious push to start the second stanza, but Bradford’s back line of Kierstin Taylor, Jaydon Hogue, Dawn Flynn and Bailey Fitzsimmons helped goalkeeper Maddy Stark turn back the attack.
Bella Prince took a strong run down the right side and was fouled, awarding Bradford a penalty kick. Prince buried the attempt, giving the Lady Owls a three-goal lead with 30 minutes to play.
Austin finished the scoring for Bradford in the 70th minute on a free kick from Cowburn. Only a late goal in the 78th minute kept Stark from a clean sheet, as she finished with four saves.
Bradford closes out its regular season Thursday at McDowell, then will await the District 9 Class 3A title game with rival DuBois.
Oswayo Valley 3, Northern Potter 0
ULYSSES — For the second consecutive North Tier League season, Oswayo Valley was perfect.
The Lady Green Wave took care of Northern Potter in straight sets Wednesday (25-13, 25-17, 25-20), completing another 16-0 trip through the NTL.
Rebecca Martin had five digs, three kills and four blocks for NoPo, while Molly Cady had five kills, three blocks and six digs and Reagan Slawson added 15 digs.
OV was 16-0 in the league last year, the first time it had accomplished such a feat since 2010. It won the league in 2019, as well, and will look to complete an undefeated regular season tonight when it visits Bradford.