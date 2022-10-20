WARREN — The Bradford girls soccer team persevered through a cold and rainy night at Warren Wednesday evening, coming away with a 4-1 victory to complete a season sweep of the Lady Dragons.

The teams traded possession for the first 10 minutes before Emily Morgan broke the deadlock in the 12th minute off a great feed from Kelsea Austin. Austin then set up Maddi Cowburn in the 30th minute to double Bradford’s lead heading into halftime.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos