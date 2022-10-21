CALIFORNIA — The Bradford girls cross country team ventured to the TSTCA championships Thursday at California University of Pennsylvania and placed 11th of 26 teams.

“This is one of the premier meets in the state,” Bradford coach Mark Kelley said. “It is on the WPIAL championship course so a majority of the District 7 schools are there and the competition is very good. The course ran very slow. There were 10-15 mph winds and the temperatures were in the low 40s.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos