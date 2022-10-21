CALIFORNIA — The Bradford girls cross country team ventured to the TSTCA championships Thursday at California University of Pennsylvania and placed 11th of 26 teams.
“This is one of the premier meets in the state,” Bradford coach Mark Kelley said. “It is on the WPIAL championship course so a majority of the District 7 schools are there and the competition is very good. The course ran very slow. There were 10-15 mph winds and the temperatures were in the low 40s.”
Korie Dixon was 25th for Bradford with a time of 22:21.
“(Dixon) continues to run very well,” Kelley said. “She got out well in the first mile and set herself up well to finish. This is only her fifth race of the year. Her best is yet to come in the next week.”
Caitlyn Taylor was 26th in 22:21.
“(Taylor) continues to push herself to run at the top of these races,” Kelley said. “Our goal next week at Districts is to earn a spot at the state meet in two weeks.”
Leila Bines was 62nd in 24:09.
“(Bines) also continues to run great,” Kelley said. “She has continued to drop time and really push herself. She also has a great chance of earning a state qualifying spot next week.”
Abbigail Schleicher was 97th in 25:24.
“(Schleicher’s) finish was very exciting,” Kelley said. “She passed seven runners in the last 300 meters.”
Mayla Smith was 118th in 26:30.
“(Smith) was a little sick the last meet and really came back today to be our fifth runner,” Kelley said. “She is an important part of our team next week at Districts.”
Joleen Weimer was 141st in 27:45, Jennifer Bouquin was 152nd in 28:41 and Madison Vinelli was 180th in 31:07. “These three are all freshmen and continue to improve,” Kelley said. “This was a big-time meet for them. Madison ran a personal best on probably the hardest course we have run all year, given the weather conditions.”
The Lady Owls will compete at the District 9 championships next Saturday at Ridgway. The Class 2A girls race is slated for 1:30 p.m.
ERIE — Jake Franz scored Bradford’s lone goal on an assist from Mitch Strauss in Thursday’s loss to McDowell.
Tristan Dragoone made 15 saves in goal for Bradford. The Owls received the No. 2 seed in the District 9 Class 3A playoffs and will host No. 3 DuBois Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a semifinal.
ERIE — Bella Prince and Maddi Cowburn each scored a goal and assisted the other, as Bradford fell at Erie McDowell.
Maddy Stark and Rylie Baldwin combined to make 12 saves in net for Bradford.
“This was a busy week for the girls, as this was their third game in four days,” head coach Jim Warnick said. “We played on tired legs but fought the whole game.”
Bradford is seeded first in the District 9 Class 3A tournament and will play No. 2 DuBois Nov. 1 for the District title.
RIDGWAY — Sara Zameroski made nine saves for Ridgway and Brielle Budd made five saves for Port Allegany in the Lady Elkers’ Thursday win.
Port ends its season with a record of 6-10-1.
WARREN — Tommy Langdon scored a pair of touchdowns and recorded five defensive tackles to help Bradford in a win over Warren.
Langdon rushed for 72 yards on seven attempts and added three receptions for 71 yards. He got on the score sheet with a four-yard touchdown run and 53-yard TD catch.
Braylon Austin completed 3-of-6 pass attempts for 71 yards for Bradford. Brody Havland rushed 11 times for 54 yards and also led the defense with six tackles and a sack.
Jase Geist had five tackles, including two for a loss, while Braylon Little had five tackles and forced a fumble. Max McCall also had five tackles for Bradford, which posted 208 total yards of offense and improved to 4-3 on the season.
Cameron County 28, Sheffield 14
SHEFFIELD — Sonny Fragale scored four times, posting touchdowns of five, 15, 25 and 30 yards, to power Cameron County (4-4) over Sheffield.
Fragale also added both of CC’s two-point conversions and grabbed an interception on defense. Jacob Matheson and Brody Atman each had six tackles for the Red Raiders, while Evan Ramsey had four tackles and Braxton Neyman added three.
PORT ALLEGANY — Kellen Veilleux returned a kickoff for a touchdown, had one rushing touchdown and received two TD passes from Brennan Fillhart to help lead Port Allegany over Smethport.
Fillhart threw a touchdown pass to Isaac Postlewait and Postlewait added a rushing touchdown of his own for Port. Veilleux also threw two touchdown passes to Liam Hawver.
For Smethport, Jack Sherry threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Ian Fitzsimmons.