ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic will be heading to the District 9 Class A girls volleyball semifinals after defeating Coudersport in three consecutive sets.

No. 1 ECC was well-reseted going into the quarterfinals, given the team’s earned bye-week. Coudersport, ranked No. 8, came into the game fresh off a victory against No. 9 A-C Valley two days prior, which it won in three sets.

