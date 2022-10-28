ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic will be heading to the District 9 Class A girls volleyball semifinals after defeating Coudersport in three consecutive sets.
No. 1 ECC was well-reseted going into the quarterfinals, given the team’s earned bye-week. Coudersport, ranked No. 8, came into the game fresh off a victory against No. 9 A-C Valley two days prior, which it won in three sets.
Despite keeping up with ECC in the first set, losing 25-21, Coudy was unable to stay in the fight for the next two. ECC overpowered Coudy 25-15 in the second set and dismantled their defense with sure-fire offense in the final set, where Coudy would lose, 25-10.
“It was nice to get our first playoff win in,” said ECC head coach Tricia Bauer. “I think the girls were a little nervous the first game but after that game was done they were back to business.”
Tori Newton led ECC in kills with 10 kills, also collecting five aces on the night. Maddie Bierley had eight kills, followed by Reagan Bauer who finished with six kills and four aces. Kiri Emmert ran the offense for ECC with a team-high 26 assists and two aces.
For Coudy, Sierra Myers carried the brunt of the offense with 10 kills while also contributing on the defensive end with two blocks. Madyson Dubots-Angood also helped anchor the defense with 15 digs and five kills offensivley. Emily Eckert ended her final game of the season with 20 assists, five aces and four digs.
The Fretz football team finished its season 4-4 after Thursday’s loss to DuBois.
Tommy Langdon led the effort with eight rushes for 63 yards, also recording a sack and recovering a fumble. Kolton Miller ran five times for 40 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown sprint, while Brody Havland rushed 12 times for 42 yards.
Max McCall had five tackles, a blocked punt and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Braylon Little had four tackles, a sack and a forced safety, while Jeremy Pearce recorded a sack and Braylon Austin forced a fumble.
Cameron County 36, Otto-Eldred 20
With their final game coming in front of a home crowd, Cameron County finished their season 5-4, beating Otto-Eldred 36-20 to secure a winning season.
Gabe Novac threw a 37-yard touchdown to Sonny Fragale, who also scored two touchdowns for CC on the ground. Fragale found himself in the endzone after a 40-yard run, which he followed up with a 60-yard touchdown soon after.
Jacob Mathason turned defense into offense by way of pick-six, intercepting an O-E pass and scoring on a 37-yard return. Mathason also converted the 2-point conversion, which was thrown by Novac. Brody Artman also converted two separate 2-point conversions on the night.
On defense, Braxton Neyman led CC with six tackles, followed by Artman and William Burlingame who both had five.