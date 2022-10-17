SHEFFIELD — Coudersport’s defense returned to dominant form against Sheffield, as the Falcons held the Wolverines to -11 total yards of offense in a 30-7 victory Saturday.

Coudy led 16-0 at halftime before a pair of third-quarter touchdowns put the game out of reach. Ethan Ott carried the offensive load for the Falcons, rushing 23 times for 212 yards and a touchdown.

