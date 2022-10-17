SHEFFIELD — Coudersport’s defense returned to dominant form against Sheffield, as the Falcons held the Wolverines to -11 total yards of offense in a 30-7 victory Saturday.
Coudy led 16-0 at halftime before a pair of third-quarter touchdowns put the game out of reach. Ethan Ott carried the offensive load for the Falcons, rushing 23 times for 212 yards and a touchdown.
Xander Brown added eight carries for 49 yards and a score, while Vedder Conyer ran six times for 11 yards and a touchdown and John Wright completed two passes for 11 yards, a score and an interception. Brown caught Wright’s lone touchdown pass, a connection of five yards.
Colby Barr linked up with Dylan Hardwick for a 10-yard touchdown for Sheffield.
Bradford 9, Coudersport 0
Mitch Strauss turned in four goals and an assist to lead Bradford in a lopsided victory over Coudersport.
Jake Franz added a goal and three assists for the Owls, while Andy Mangold, Owen Troisi, Lucas Johnson and Cade Bucher each had a goal. Ward Kennedy had two assists and Enzo Aiello, Max Shaw and Johnson each had one.
Tristan Dragoone made four saves in goal for Bradford.
Port Allegany 0, DuBois Catholic 0, 2 OT
DUBOIS — Port Allegany and DuBois Central Catholic battled through two halves and two overtime periods on their way to a scoreless draw.
Port controlled play omst of the game, but DCC goalkeeper Cartar Kosko kept United off the score sheet with 15 saves. Aidan Clark made nine saves for Port.
Port Allegany 3, Austin 0
PORT ALLEGANY — Ella Moses led Port Allegany with 10 kills, three blocks and eight digs to power a straight-set victory over Austin (25-22, 25-21, 25-16).
Jenna Renner added eight kills and nine service points for Port, while Leigha Nelson added 19 assists. Madeline Smith had 20 points and Amber Funk added 16 digs.
For Austin, Jade Williams had four kills and five aces. Isabella Rees recorded 10 assists, four blocks and three aces, and Ella Brewer tacked on 18 digs.