The Bradford girls tennis team recognized its two seniors during Wednesday’s match against Brockway. Pictured with their families and coaches are, Alisiya Dansberger and Tylin Hillyard.

 Photo provided

Alisiya Dansberger and Tylin Hilyard celebrated their Senior Night with doubles victories, leading the Bradford girls tennis team to a 6-1 win over Brockway Wednesday at Pitt-Bradford.

Hillyard teamed up with Lilly Kemick for an 8-0 win at first doubles, while Dansberer paired with Jaylee Koppenhaver for an 8-1 win at second doubles.

