Alisiya Dansberger and Tylin Hilyard celebrated their Senior Night with doubles victories, leading the Bradford girls tennis team to a 6-1 win over Brockway Wednesday at Pitt-Bradford.
Hillyard teamed up with Lilly Kemick for an 8-0 win at first doubles, while Dansberer paired with Jaylee Koppenhaver for an 8-1 win at second doubles.
Bradford’s underclassmen put Brockway away, as Sophie Cornelius defeated Leah Trunzo at second doubles and Eliana Curcio beat Kassi Tucker at third doubles. Emily Kemick won at fourth doubles to pick up her first varsity win, while Ava Peterson claimed her first varsity win with a third doubles victory with Sydney Hamer.
Dansberger and Hillyard will finish their careers Monday at the District 9 doubles tournament.
KANE — Micah Batson poured in two goals and three assists to power Coudersport in a big victory over Kane.
Andy Chen and Jacob Hooftallen each had a goal and an assist for Coudy, while Nash Delp scored a goal, LJ Titus added an assist and Lorenzo Salamone made five saves in net.