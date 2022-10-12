MEADVILLE — A long bus trip didn’t slow the Bradford girls soccer team (10-2), which scored early and often on its way to a 12-0 win over Meadville Tuesday.

Maddi Cowburn started the Bradford scoring in the second minute on an assist from Bella Prince. The Lady Owls controlled possession for the majority of the game and were able to shut down any threat of a Meadville attack.

