MEADVILLE — A long bus trip didn’t slow the Bradford girls soccer team (10-2), which scored early and often on its way to a 12-0 win over Meadville Tuesday.
Maddi Cowburn started the Bradford scoring in the second minute on an assist from Bella Prince. The Lady Owls controlled possession for the majority of the game and were able to shut down any threat of a Meadville attack.
Cowburn and Kelsea Austin each scored four goals, while Prince scored three and Riley Corbett scored one. Cowburn also had a team-high five assists, while Prince had two assists and Austin, Grace Tyler and Kirsten Taylor each had one.
Maddy Stark and Rylie Baldwin split the clean sheet in net, combining to make one save.
Oswayo Valley 3, Smethport 0
SHINGLEHOUSE — Led by Avaree Kellert’s 15 kills, Oswayo Valley rolled over Smethport in straight sets (25-17, 25-11, 25-17).
Kellert also had three aces, 20 digs, four blocks and two assists for OV, while Olivia Cook had five kills, six aces, 19 digs and three blocks. Praylan Perkins had four kills, four aces and 18 digs, while Trinity Lundy chipped in with four kills, two aces and 23 assists.
Alyn Thomas led Smethport with three digs, three kills, four blocks and a point. Baylee Fitzsimmons added 13 digs and two kills, Kaylee Swanson had three digs, two kills and a point, and Madi Faes recorded three aces, six digs, five points and a kill.
EMPORIUM — Carrie Drummond turned in 19 kills, 11 digs and two aces to power Otto-Eldred over Cameron County in four sets (25-11, 17-25, 25-16, 25-17).
Ady Bell added seven kills, six digs and a block for O-E, while Kate Rhinehart had six kills and Anna Merry distributed 41 assists.
Aubree Lorenzo led CC with nine kills. Navaeh Speath added five service points and three kills, and Aaralyn Robinson chipped in with eight points and 10 digs.
ULYSSES — Ava Wahlers led Coudersport to a four-set victory (25-19, 25-21, 25-19) with 10 kills, 12 digs and four aces against Northern Potter.
Sierra Myers tacked on 11 kills, 3 blocks and eight aces, while Emilee Ruter recorded 33 digs and three aces. Rebecca Martin led NoPo with 15 digs, three blocks, an ace and a kill.
Haylee Chapman had five kills, 12 digs and a block for NoPo, while Molly Cady had seven kills and three blocks and Kayden Brown added seven assists and seven digs.
GALETON — Austin saw big contributions from throughout its roster, as it out-lasted Galeton in five sets (25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 16-25, 15-10) for a big league victory.
Savannah Horton led the Lady Panthers with 14 kills and 12 digs. Ella Brewer added 35 digs, Marah Fowler distributed 30 assists, Jade Williams had 11 kills and four aces, and Isabella Rees racked up eight kills, seven blocks and 11 digs.
JOHNSONBURG — Strong first and third sets helped Johnsonburg sweep Bradford (14-25, 24-26, 9-25).
“(Jburg) is a good team but we did not show up and compete tonight like both the girls and I know we can,” Bradford head coach Haley Vinelli said. “In the second set, we tried to pick ourselves up but in the end we couldn’t finish the game.”
Elk County Catholic 3, Sheffield 0
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic celebrated its five senior players with a three-set victory over Sheffield (25-9, 25-15, 25-11).
Tori Newton led ECC with 13 kills and five aces, while Madison Marzullo added eight kills and four blocks. Maddie Bierley had eight kills and two blocks, Reagan Bauer added six kills and three aces, and Kiri Emmert dished out 30 assists.