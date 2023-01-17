BOYS INDOOR TRACK
Diaz breaks program record; relay tops podium
EDINBORO — Manny Diaz set a new Bradford High school record in the 3000 meters Friday night at PennWest Edinboro.
Diaz also took 1st place with a stunning time of 9:04.84. He broke his own record that he set last year by over 14 seconds.
Bradford’s 4x800-meter relay also placed 1st. Diaz started the group off with a 2:03 split before sophomores Joe Caruso and Brayden Frair extended the lead and junior Leo Paterniti finished strong, sealsing the Owls’ first-ever win in that relay.
Caruso came back with two more personal bests in the mile (4:55.14) and the 800 meters (2:13.38) and placed 10th in both races. Frair placed 11th in the 400 (55.97 seconds) and 11th in the high jump (5’3”).
Paterniti also recorded his personal best in the 3000 with a time of 9:41.56 for a 9th-place finish. Dan Taylor placed 35th with a throw of 31 9.5” for another personal best.
“We only had five guys today but we really had a solid day,” Bradford head coach Tom Tessena said. “We travel to Youngstown next Saturday for a really big meet with tremendous competition. Our guys have really worked hard for htis season and they are starting to see rewards for that effort. For these distance guys, it is really hard to go outside in all kinds of weather and push themselves each day.”
The team is beginning sign-ups for the spring outdoor track and field season.
“We have some of the top guys in the area but we need a lot of new people to cover all the 18 events that we have in spring track and field,” Tessena said.
Those interested should sign up in the nurse’s office and can speak with Coach Tessena after school or call him at 814-368-7028 with questions. All necessary paperwork, including a physical, must be turned in to begin the outdoor season on March 7.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Schleicher, Curcio
lead Lady Owls
EDINBORO — Abbigail Schleicher and Eliana Curcio each returned from PennWest Clarion with two top-10 finishes, leading Bradford at a meet where its distance medley relay ran a championship-qualifying time.
Schleicher finished 6th in the 200 meters (28.12 seconds) and 9th in the 400 (1:04.11). She also ran a leg on Bradford’s 3rd-place distance medley relay alongside Leila Bines, Bella Prince and Caitlyn Taylor, which finished in 14:23.56.
Curcio finished 9th in the high jump (4’7”) and 10th in the triple jump (31’11”). Bella Prince was 14th in the 400 (1:05.88) and Joleen Weimer was 28th in the 1-mile run (7:14.43). Marissa Newman was 33rd in the 60 dash (9.14 seconds) and 35th in the 200 (30.63) and Grace Close was 20th in the long jump (13’9”) and 19th in the triple jump (28’3.5”).
“A lot of improvement this week,” Bradford head coach Larry Stillman said. “We were very good in the 400 and (Curcio) and (Close) really jumped well.”
Bradford will compete at Youngstown on Saturday.
WRESTLING
Laktash 1st at
Morales tourney;
Thompson runner-up
FALCONER, N.Y. — The Bradford High wrestling team finished 11th of 24 at the Patrick J. Morales Tournament, hosted by Falconer (N.Y.).
The Owls accumulated 84 team points, just shy of 10th-place Kane’s 85.5. Lucas Laktash led Bradford with a 1st-place finish at 160 pounds, beating Kane’s Luke Ely, 2-0, with a takedown in sudden-victory overtime of the championship bout.
“(Laktash) took care of business to get to the finals and then, against a really good and familiar opponent (Ely), wrestled a very smart first period,” Bradford head coach Stefan Chaussard said. “He didn’t force the issue or get sloppy on his feet but was patient and kept good pressure and ended up getting a nice takedown in overtime.”
Jordan Thompson finished 2nd for the Owls at 145 pounds, dropping a 5-0 decision to Falconer’s Austin Chase in the finals.
“I thought (Thompson) had a good tournament,” Chaussard said. “He was tested in the quarter and semifinals so he didn’t have an easy road to the (final). He showed a lot of composure for a freshman throughout the tournament.”
Kane’s Reece Bechakas finished 1st at 152 pounds, beating John Watson of Chautauqua Lake (N.Y.) via 9-0 major decision in the finals. Addison Plants was 5th for Kane at 172.
Chautauqua Lake won the tournament with 242.5 points, besting Corry’s 234 points and Falconer (N.Y.)’s 205.
SWIMMING
Swimmers reach
podium, personal bests at Arctic Classic
CLEARFIELD — After competing in a dual meet against DuBois, the Bradford boys and girls swim team faced off against 20 other teams across the state in the Arctic Classic, placing sixth and 10th overall, respectfully.
Steven Williams was the top performer for the boys on the day, finishing in third place for both the 200-yard free and 100-yard backstroke. For the girls, Karysn Gracey-Dalton led the Owls, claiming fourth place in the 100-yard backstroke.
“This is always a fast-paced meet. In a way, it’s like a mini version of what’s to come later in the year with districts and states,” said Bradford swim coach Jeff Cattoni. “I was glad the team got to experience this level of competition this early in the season. I like that it gave them the experience to see what it takes to be a top performer, and hopefully gave them some ideas for future goals of their own.”
Alongside Williams, Peyton Haight secured bronze in the 500-yard freestyle and the boys took home a top ten finish in the 200-yard medley relay, a team composed of Owen Trioisi, Harris Bell, Sean Sorer and Williams.
While low in numbers on the roster, the girls competed and found multiple individual accomplisments during the meet. Along with her top four finish, Gracey-Dalton finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley and found her personal best time in the 200-yard free relay. Paige Smith also set a new fastest time in the 100-yard freestyle, dropping six seconds off her previous best time and finishing at 1:11:91.
The Owls have their first home meet on Tuesday against Brookville, which will take place at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus.
GIRLS HOOPS
Bradford falls to Oil City; OV, ECC win at home
Despite reaching towards their depth and holding a lead at halftime, the Bradford girls basketball team fell to Oil City, 41-32.
Bradford entered the game with scoring on the mind, having five Lady Owls score in the first quarter, including two triples by Alanna Benson and Korie Dixon. After the next quarter they held a slim four-point lead, which eventually slipped away in the final two quarters due to an Oil City scoring burst in the third quarter and the Lady Oilers success from the free-throw in the fourth.
Benson led the Lady Owls in scoring with eight points, followed by Korie Dixon with six. Five other Lady Owls scored throughout the eight-point loss.
AT OIL CITY Bradford (32)
Benson 2 2-3 8, Ko. Dixon 2 1-2 6, Johnson 1 2-5 5, Persichini 1 2-4 4, Ka. Dixon 2 0-0 4, Taylor 1 2-2 4, Rimer 0 1-2 1. Totals:
9 10-19 32 Oil City (41)
Petro 3 2-3 10, Stahl 2 4-4 8, Marczak 3 1-5 8, Wenner 2 4-7 8, Copley 1 0-0 3, Liederbach 0 2-2 2, Shreckengost 0 2-2 2. Totals:
11 15-23 41 Bradford 13 18 22 32 Oil City 5 14 25 41
Three-point goals: Bradford 4 (Benson 2, Ko. Dixon, Johnson), OC 4 (Petro 2, Marczak, Copley); Total fouls: Bradford 19, OC 20; fouled out:
Ka. Dixon, Persichini (Bradford)
Oswayo Valley 23, Austin 15
SHINGLEHOUSE — Oswayo Valley was able to come out on top of North Tier League opponent Austin as Brooke George led the charge past the Lady Panthers.
George finished with a team-high seven points for the Lady Green Wave, followed by Eva West who ended with five points. For Austin, Lilly Clinger finished with a game-high 11 points while also tallying six rebounds and four steals.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Austin (15)
Clinger 3 5-10 11, Welsh 1 1-2 3, Horton 0 1-2 1. Totals:
4 7-14 15 Oswayo Valley (23)
George 3 1-5 7, Austin-Keech 0 1-3 1, West 2 1-2 5, Manning 1 2-8 4, Enty 1 0-0 2, Thompson 0 1-2 1, Mesler 1 1-2 3. Totals:
8 7-22 23 Austin 5 5 11 15 Oswayo Valley 5 16 19 23
Three-point goals: Austin 0, OV 0; Total fouls: Austin 16, OV ; fouled out:
Rees (Austin), Enty (OV)
Elk County Catholic 40, St. Marys 27
ST MARYS — Emily Mourer’s 13 points carried the Lady Crusaiders to a victory over St. Marys, picking up their third District 9 League win of the year.
Alongside Mourer’s contributions was Sami Straub, who ended with nine points, and Syd Alexander who scored eight points. For the Lady Dutch, Maura Caskey scored a team-high eight points in the loss.
AT ST MARYS St. Marys (27)
Caskey 3 2-3 8, Snelick 2 2-2 7, Schneider 2 1-2 5, Eckels 2 0-0 5, Catalone 1 0-0 2. Totals:
10 5-7 27
Elk County Catholic (40)Mourer 6 1-1 13, Straub 4 0-0 9, Alexander 3 0-0 8, Klawhun 2 0-0 6, Newton 1 2-2 4. Totals:
16 3-3 40 St. Marys 10 18 23 27 Elk County Catholic 15 25 34 40
Three-point goals: St. Marys 2 (Eckels, Snelick), ECC 5 (Alexander 2, Klawhun 2, Straub); Total fouls: St. Marys 9, ECC 9; fouled out: none