JOHNSONBURG — The St. Marys track and field team started its year out with a win, beating out Otto-Eldred, Johnsonburg and Northern Potter with a score of 97. O-E and Jburg tied with a score of 62.5 and NoPo finished with 28 points.
The Dutchmen claimed first in four of the day’s events while Otto-Eldred had two athletes double in Blaze Maholic in the 110 and 300 hurdles and Shene Thomas in the long jump and triple jump. Northern Potter’s Noah Sherman doubled in the 200 and 400.
AT JOHNSONBURG
100: Davis (SMA) :11.97, 200: Sherman (NoPo) :25.06, 400: Sherman (NoPo) :55.14, 800: Myers (JB) 2:08.87, 1,600: Foster (SMA) 4:49.26, 3,200: Schreiber (JB) 10:07.00, 400 relay: Saint Marys :48.01, 1,600 relay: N/A, 3,200 relay: N/A 110 hurdles: Maholic (O-E) :17.62, 300 hurdles: Maholic (O-E) :46.14, long jump: Thomas (O-E) 19’9”, triple jump: Thomas (O-E) 39’7”, high jump: Lobaugh (JB) 6’0, shot put: Brandy (SMA) 34’7”, discus: Minard (O-E) 89’10”, pole vault: Milliard (JB), javelin:
Lewis (NoPo) 114’11”
GIRLS
St. Marys 136, Johnsonburg 48.5, Otto-Eldred 37.5,
Northern Potter 15
JOHNSONBURG — The Lady Dutch showcased their skills in the first meet of the season, more than doubling runner-up Johnsonburg in a quad-meet victory.
Rylee Nicklas would double for the Lady Dutch, finishing in first place in both the shot put and javelin. The only other person who would earn two first place finishes would be Anna Schuessler for the Lady Terrors, claiming gold in the long jump and triple jump.
AT JOHNSONBURG
100: King (JB) :14.72, 200: Stauffer (JB) :27.79, 400: Hayes (SMA) 1:04.43, 800: Frontz (SMA) 2:39.37, 1,600: Pistner (SMA) 5:59.38, 3,200: Martin (NoPo) 13:36.52, 400 relay: St. Marys, 1,600 relay: St. Marys, 3,200 relay: Saint Marys, 100 hurdles: Garstka (SMA) :17.4, 300 hurdles: Caskey (SMA) :50.74, long jump: Schuessler (O-E) 13’8”, triple jump: Schuessler (O-E) 30’11”, high jump: Catalone (SMA) 4’2”, shot put: Nickals (SMA) 33’0”, discus: Lindberg (JB) 95’4”, pole vault: Wittman (SMA), javelin: Nicklas (SMA) 99’6”