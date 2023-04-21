Port Allegany 80, Kane 77, Eisenhower 65, Northern Potter 45, boys
Kane 98, Port Allegany 75, Eisenhower 73, Northern Potter 21, girls
PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany track and field teams found split results in their hosted meet, facing off against Kane, Eisenhower, and Northern Potter. The boys teams ended with a meet high 80 points, narrowly beating out the Wolves, while the girls finished second, falling short of the Lady Knights by three points.
NoPo’s Noah Sherman was the only athlete to triple on the day, finishing first in the 100 dash, 200 dash and 400 dash. However, Sherman’s teammate Nolen Smith doubled in the 1,600 meter dash and the 300 hurdles. James Nichols of Port also doubled, finishing in first place in the 3,200 meter dash and as part of the 4x800 meter relay.
For the girls, Kane’s Mackenzie Bentley earned the most wins, quadrupling with wins in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, long jump and triple jump. Port had two athletes double, with Isla Lehmeir winning the 1,600 meter dash and high jump, and Lily Lehmeir winning the 300 hurdles and as a part of the 4x100 relay team. Eisenhower’s Emily Groach won the 400 and 800 meter dash, while Myka Constanzo earned gold in the discus and javelin.
BOYS
AT PORT ALLEGANY
100: Sherman (NP) :12.09, 200: Sherman (NP) :24.12, 400: Sherman (NP) :54.02, 800: Illberbrun (K) 2:15.91, 1,600: Smith (NP) 5:09.43, 3,200: Nichols (PA) 12:19.59, 400 relay: Eisenhower :47.84, 1,600 relay: Kane 4:02.43, 3,200 relay: Port Allegany (Ault, Clark, Rudding, Nicholas) 9:36.25 110 hurdles: Boschert (K) :18.81, 300 hurdles: Smith (NP) :46.55, long jump: Hannold (E) 17-5, triple jump: Bauer (E) 35-10, high jump: Wilkins (E) 5-2, shot put: Brown (K) 45-11, discus: Huber (K) 128-11, pole vault: Bell (K) 11-0, javelin:
Lewis (NP) 120-6
GIRLS
AT PORT ALLEGANY
100: Bentley (K) :13.86, 200: Bently (K) :30.41, 400: Groach (E) 1:09.87, 800: Groach (E) 2:57.72, 1,600: Lehmeir (PA) 6:09.0, 3,200: R. Martin (NP) 13:16.58, 400 relay: Port Allegany (Donovan, Madison, Lehmeier, Kephart) :57.12, 1,600 relay: Kane 4:56.24, 3,200 relay: Kane 11:40.93 100 hurdles: Stephen (K) :16.9, 300 hurdles: Lehmeir (PA) :50.62, long jump: Bentley (K) 13-0, triple jump: Bently (K) 30-3, high jump: Lehmeir (PA) 4-3, shot put: Dunn (E) 32-2, discus: Constanzo (K) 94-6, pole vault: S. Martin (E) 7-6, javelin: Constanzo (K) 89-5