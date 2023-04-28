SMETHPORT — Carson Dunn and Ryan Pelchy led the Hubbers track team to a 84-65 victory over Johnsonburg, while Teah Howard showed out for the Lady Hubbers, despite losing 77-71.
Dunn and Pelchy both tripled in the win, with Dunn claiming first in the 800 meter dash, 1,600 meter run and javelin. Pelchy showcased his skills in the field events, winning the triple jump, long jump and high jump. Eli Perez doubled for the Rams, winning the 100 and 200 meter dash and his teammate, Richard Elliot, won in the pole vault and 300 hurdles.
For the girls track team, Howard won the 800 meter and 1,600 meter run for the Lady Hubbers. The Ramettes had three athletes double in Annasophia Stauffer, Maddy Macafee and Ella Lindberg.
Stauffer claimed first in the 100 and 200 meter dash, Macafee won the 100 and 300 hurdles and Linberg found wins in the shot put and discus.
BOYS
AT SMETHPORT
100: Perez (J) :11.6, 200: Perez (J) :24.5, 400: J. Dunn (S) :54.5, 800: C. Dunn (S) 2:21.9, 1,600: C. Dunn (S) 5:53.0, 3,200: D. Hendrickson (S) 12:42.0, 400 relay: Johnsonburg :49.9, 1,600 relay: Smethport 4:27.0, 3,200 relay: Smethport 12:42.7 110 hurdles: Alex Cole (S) :17.8, 300 hurdles: Elliot (J) :44.8, long jump: Pelchy (S) 17-7.5, triple jump: Pelchy (S) 36-0, high jump: Pelchy (S) 5-2, shot put: Defranco (J) 38-3, discus: Defranco (J) 85-0.4, pole vault: Elliot (J) 10-6 , javelin
: C. Dunn (S)
GIRLS
AT SMETHPORT
100: Stauffer (J) :13.2, 200: Stauffer (J) :27.9, 400: McDermott (J) 1:08.0, 800: Howard (S) 2:57.0, 1,600: Howard (S) 6:44.0, 3,200: Rohr (J) 14:47.0, 400 relay: Johnsonburg :59.7, 1,600 relay: Smethport 5:23.0, 3,200 relay: Smethport 15:02 100 hurdles: Macafee :17.4, 300 hurdles: Macafee (J) :55.9, long jump: Millard (J) 13-3.5, triple jump: Cole (S) 30-2.5, high jump: Zimmerman (J) 4-0, shot put: E. Lindberg (J) 28-10, discus: Lindberg (J) 97-5, pole vault: S Zamcrosci (J) 7-0, javelin: A Sherry (J) 93-2