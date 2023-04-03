PITTSBURGH — The Bradford track and field teams opened the season at the South Hills Classic in Pittsburgh on Saturday, finding multiple high-placing efforts in a meet that was cut short due to storms.
Coming into the event, the Owls had 13 competitors and only four with any experience in varsity competition, making performances in every event count that much more.
“We had several guys out today,” said Bradford head coach Thomas Tessena, “and two more were injured during this storm shortened contest.”
Senior Manny Diaz ran a strong race in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:30.59 but was edged out in the final 30 meters to finish second. Sophomore Brayden Friar placed third in the 400 meters in a personal best time of 53.46.
“This was the only event Brayden got to run today as the meet was suspended shortly after this due to strong winds and heavy rain,” said Tessena. “We only competed in four running events out of 11 events and four of the seven field events, so we didn’t get the experience we had wanted.”
Two other veterans, junior Patrick French and sophomore Joe Caruso also had impressive days. French had a personal best of 38’3.5” in the shot put while Caruso ran the 1600 meters in 5:05.19. Junior Chase Wineberg placed seventh in the high jump with a 5’6” jump. Freshman Danny Marasco placed eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 36’11” and also ran the 400M in 58.52. Freshman Marcus Terwilliger jumped 5’3” in the high jump and 34’3.5” in the triple jump for his personal bests in both events.
“We are hoping to get some people healthy (at our next meet) or it will be a long day for us. With a small team it only takes a couple guys to ruin the chances of the team,” said Tessena. “We depend on seven or eight guys to do three to four events each because of our low numbers. If we don’t get that, we can’t cover all the events.”
On the girls side of the sport, the Lady Owls found their way to multiple podium spots in multiple events.
To start the day, Abbigail Schleicher finished in second place in the 400 dash with a time of 1:02.63, with Bella Prince coming in three spots later to round out the top five. Schleicher had another top ten finish in the 100 dash with a time of :13.62 to claim tenth. Alexia Corigani and Kelcie Little earned first and second, respectively, in the 100 hurdles with times of :16.92 and :17.34. The 4x800 relay team of Caitlyn Taylor, Prince, Leila Bines and Korie Dixon claimed third overall, while Taylor also finished ninth in the 1600 dash.
Sophia Asp led the Lady Owls’ throwers, claiming second in discus with a distance of 92’. In the same event, Kalie Dixon claimed eighth and Camryn Tilford claimed tenth. Tilford and Asp would find more top ten finishes in the shot put, with Tilford’s distance of 28’6” earning seventh and Asp following closely behind with a distance of 28’4” that claimed eighth. In the high jump, Little and Eliana Curcio would tie for third place at 4’6”.
Bradford will travel for a dual meet against the District 9 Class 2A Fall champions St. Marys on Tuesday.